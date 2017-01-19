Windows 10 Ebook Store Leaked in Images, Tipped to Launch in April

Microsoft looks all set to introduce a new ebook store for the Windows 10 Store that will be clubbed with other sections like Games, Apps, Music, TV Shows, and Movies. The Redmond giant started working on the ebook store last year and it now seems to be bearing fruits. In a series of leaked images, the new ebook store seems to be arriving on both Windows 10 PC and mobile (or tablets) platforms. It's expected to roll out within the Windows 10 Creators Update that's slated to reach Windows users in April.

The early look spotted by MSPoweruser are from a new purported internal build of Windows 10 Mobile, but the report claims the same feature will be made available on PCs and tablets.

The new ebook store will let users buy books from a range of different publishers and authors. After making a purchase, users will be able to read ebooks on Microsoft Edge, which is also getting a separate section for digital books. Microsoft Edge had already received EPUB support files under Creators Update Preview (one of the ebook formats), and it is touted to even include more features like bookmarking, table-content indexing among others with the upcoming Windows update.

Additionally, Windows Store is getting a theme setting where different themes will be available for purchase as a part of the UI change of the store, as reported by Digital Trends. With the launch of an ebook store, Windows will be competing with the likes of ebook store counterparts on Android and iOS platforms. As we mentioned, the ebook store will be available across all the Windows 10 platforms i.e., desktop, tablet, and mobile.