Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Windows 10 Creators Update's Final Build Said to Be Available for Download

 
28 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Windows 10 Creators Update's Final Build Said to Be Available for Download

Highlights

  • Build 15603 is now rolling out to Windows Insider members
  • It is said to be the final RTM build for Windows 10 Creators Update
  • Windows 10 Creators Update is expected to roll out next month

Microsoft's expected to release the Windows 10 Creators Update soon, as early as next month. Now, a new report indicates that the Redmond giant has already made the final build of the update available to Windows Insider Preview members.

Windows 10 build 15603, now rolling out to Windows 10 Insider Preview members on both the fast and slow rings, is the final release to manufacturing (RTM) build, The Verge reports. It will reportedly be made available to general users next month, with the release speculated to be on April 11 - Microsoft's scheduled Patch Tuesday for the month.

Neowin has helpfully shared the setup ISO files and made them available to download and install, in case you don't want to wait or register for the Insider Preview programme. You can download the 64-bit ISO file here, and the 32-bit ISO file here. You'll need to mount the file and then run the setup.exe file, or, can choose to run a clean install via a bootable DVD or flash drive

The Verge goes on to add that though Microsoft is expected to release further updates after the Windows 10 Creators Update, they will be released as cumulative updates with build number 15063.xxxx via Windows Update. The same build number will also be released for the Xbox One update, the report claims.

The company has previously said it will be more transparent about these smaller updates, so that users do not have to reboot many times after upgrading to Windows 10 Creators Update.

The Windows 10 Creators Update will enable anyone to create, share and experience in 3D and mixed reality, connect people faster to those they care about most, and empower every gamer to be a broadcaster. The Creators Update will also include a new Game Mode, 3D Paint, mixed reality headsets support, a picture-in-picture mode, and improvements to Microsoft Edge's tab mode.

Tags: Microsoft, Windows 10, Windows 10 Creators Update, Windows 10 Build 15603, Windows Insider, Windows Insider Programme
Indian Railways Developing IR-OneICT Software for Faster Data Collection and Analysis
Unboxed Mobiles
Windows 10 Creators Update's Final Build Said to Be Available for Download
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Unboxed Mobiles
TRENDING
  1. Ten Years On, Is Flipkart's Culture Due for an Overhaul?
  2. Moto G5 Set to Launch in India on April 4, Will Be Amazon-Exclusive
  3. Samsung Galaxy S8: Everything We Know Ahead of Wednesday's Launch
  4. WhatsApp Criticised, Panasonic's New Smartphones, and More: 360 Daily
  5. iOS 10.3, macOS 10.12.4 Updates Bring Find My AirPods, Night Shift, More
  6. Samsung Must Get the Galaxy S8 Right, Analysts Say
  7. Airtel Truecaller ID Brings Caller ID to Offline Feature Phones
  8. Nokia 7, Nokia 8 Leaks Tip Dual Camera Setup, Carl Zeiss Lens
  9. Reliance Jio Prime Membership Deadline May Be Extended by a Month
  10. Xiaomi Redmi 4A Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.