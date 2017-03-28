Microsoft's expected to release the Windows 10 Creators Update soon, as early as next month. Now, a new report indicates that the Redmond giant has already made the final build of the update available to Windows Insider Preview members.

Windows 10 build 15603, now rolling out to Windows 10 Insider Preview members on both the fast and slow rings, is the final release to manufacturing (RTM) build, The Verge reports. It will reportedly be made available to general users next month, with the release speculated to be on April 11 - Microsoft's scheduled Patch Tuesday for the month.

Neowin has helpfully shared the setup ISO files and made them available to download and install, in case you don't want to wait or register for the Insider Preview programme. You can download the 64-bit ISO file here, and the 32-bit ISO file here. You'll need to mount the file and then run the setup.exe file, or, can choose to run a clean install via a bootable DVD or flash drive

The Verge goes on to add that though Microsoft is expected to release further updates after the Windows 10 Creators Update, they will be released as cumulative updates with build number 15063.xxxx via Windows Update. The same build number will also be released for the Xbox One update, the report claims.

The company has previously said it will be more transparent about these smaller updates, so that users do not have to reboot many times after upgrading to Windows 10 Creators Update.

The Windows 10 Creators Update will enable anyone to create, share and experience in 3D and mixed reality, connect people faster to those they care about most, and empower every gamer to be a broadcaster. The Creators Update will also include a new Game Mode, 3D Paint, mixed reality headsets support, a picture-in-picture mode, and improvements to Microsoft Edge's tab mode.