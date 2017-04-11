As expected, the Windows 10 Creators Update global rollout has now begun, bringing improvements to Edge, Cortana, a new Night Light feature, a new Game Mode, and much more. This roll out is set to be pushed in batches to 400 million users, which means you won't see it arrive on your Windows 10 PC or laptop immediately.

If you can't wait, then you can join the Insider Preview programme and experience the Windows 10 Creators Update right away. Users with licensed Windows 10 software can manually download the Windows 10 Creators Update (version 1703) via Update Assistant right here. For all those who don't want to be annoyed with aggressive install prompts, the Redmond giant is also easing up on its forceful approach and has provided new ways for customers to control when the update will occur. You will now be available to specify a time for update, pause it, and even expand the "active hours" time window during which you don't want to be disturbed by an update.

Tab previews

The Windows 10 Creators Update brings better tab management for its Edge browser by introducing tab previews - a nifty feature that removes the need to go through all tabs to find the one you're looking for. You can even 'set aside' tabs for later use to not clutter your browser with too many open tabs, and have a dedicated space to keep important tabs and look at them only when the need be.

Night Light

It also introduces the new Night Light feature that's similar to f.lux. This means that when it gets dark, the PC's display will gradually shift colours to ease the strain on your eye. The Windows 10 Creators Update has also introduced improvements to Windows Ink as well.

Cortana improvements

Cortana introduces a new feature called 'Suggested Reminders' that enables it to suggest reminders based on the promises you made in email (this feature is supported for Outlook and Office 365 accounts only for now). Another feature called 'Pick up Where I Left Off' lets Cortana notify you of your most recent documents and Edge browser history from a previous work session.

Paint 3D app

Furthermore, the Windows 10 Creators Update will enable anyone to create, share, and experience in 3D and mixed reality. With the new Paint 3D app in the Creators Update, Microsoft is enabling users to create 3D objects from scratch, easily changing colours, stamping textures, or turning a 2D picture into a 3D work of art.

Broadcast live using Beam

The Windows 10 Creators Update brings built-in game broadcasting that lets you stream your gameplay using the Game Bar. Just hit Windows + G, click Broadcast, and start streaming on Beam-all without the need for additional log-ins.

Picture-in-Picture Mode

Microsoft likes to call it 'mini view' and it lets you keep an ever-present small window on top of what you're doing. This means you can do things like binge-watch your favourite show, carry on a Skype conversation or control your music, regardless of what else you're working on.

Game Mode

The Creators Update will also include a new Game Mode which essentially looks to prioritise gaming when allocating your PC's resources, to keep things like Google Chrome or Windows Update from getting in the way.

More small but important tweaks will be unravelled by early users as Windows 10 Creators Update starts running on more and more PCs worldwide. Let us know if you've received your Windows 10 Creators Update in the comments below.