Windows 10 Creators Update Global Rollout Begins on April 11

 
29 March 2017
Windows 10 Creators Update Global Rollout Begins on April 11

Highlights

  • Windows 10 Creators Update final build is available to Insider members
  • It will roll out to all users commercially on April 11
  • As the tradition goes, the roll out will happen in batches

After making the final build of the Windows 10 Creators update available to Windows Insider Preview members, Microsoft has announced that the Windows 10 Creators Update will begin rolling out to everyone from early next month. The update will start rolling out to 400 million people in batches from April 11, and it will bring new features like Night Light, tab previews for Edge, improvements to Cortana, and much more.

As mentioned, the roll out will happen in batches, so don’t expect it to hit your screen on the same day. If you can’t wait, you can join the Insider Preview program and experience the Windows 10 Creators Update right away. As mentioned, it brings better tab management for its Edge browser by introducing tab previews - a nifty feature that removes the need to go through all tabs to find the one you're looking for. You can even 'set aside' tabs for later use to not clutter your browser with too many open tabs, and have a dedicated space to keep important tabs and look at them only when the need be.

The Windows 10 Creators Update also introduces the new Night light feature that's similar to F.lux. This means that when it gets dark, the PC's display will gradually shift colours to ease the strain on your eye. The Windows 10 Creators Update has also introduced improvements to Windows Ink and Cortana as well. Cortana introduces a new feature called Suggested Reminders that enables it to suggest reminders based on the promises you made in email (this feature is supported for Outlook and Office 365 accounts only for now). Another feature called ‘Pick up Where I Left Off’ lets Cortana notify you of your most recent documents and Edge browser history from a previous work session.

Furthermore, the Windows 10 Creators Update will enable anyone to create, share and experience in 3D and mixed reality, connect people faster to those they care about most, and empower every gamer to be a broadcaster. The Creators Update will also include a new Game Mode, 3D Paint, mixed reality headsets support, and picture-in-picture mode as well.

Tags: Windows 10 Creators Update, Windows 10 Creators Update Roll Out, PCs, Laptops, Microsoft
Tasneem Akolawala

