Microsoft recently confirmed that it is going to roll out the Windows 10 Creators Update to all of its users on April 11. The update is set to roll out in batches, so don’t expect your PC to upgrade on the very same day. However, Microsoft has announced a new way to get the update ahead of schedule.

In a new blog post, Microsoft has announced that all users with licensed Windows 10 software will be able to manually download the Windows 10 Creators Update through its Update Assistant from April 5. For those who want it even before that date, you can join the Insider Preview program and experience the Windows 10 Creators Update right away.

For the rest, the roll out will be in phases with newer devices given more priority. Relaxing its aggressive approach, Microsoft has provided new ways for customers to control when the update will occur. “These include the ability to specify a time that is convenient for you, pause updates for a week, and expand the “active hours” time window during which you don’t want to be disturbed by an update. If you’re running a Windows 10 PC at work, check with your IT administrator for details regarding your organisation’s rollout plans,” the blog post explains.

Furthermore, Microsoft also confirms that Windows Phone users will get the update in the same phased approach, beginning April 25. The Windows 10 Creators Update brings better tab management for its Edge browser by introducing tab previews - a nifty feature that removes the need to go through all tabs to find the one you're looking for. It also introduces the new Night light feature that's similar to F.lux. This means that when it gets dark, the PC's display will gradually shift colours to ease the strain on your eye. The Creators Update will also include a new Game Mode, 3D Paint, mixed reality headsets support, and picture-in-picture mode as well.