Windows 10 Cloud, a simplified and cheaper version of Windows, which was spotted late last month has now been leaked in screenshots taken from an early build, and gives a closer look at alleged upcoming platform from Microsoft. In line with earlier suggestions, the leaked screenshots indicate that the platform will only allow users to run Universal Windows Platform apps from the Windows Store.

MSPowerUser has shared screenshots after gaining access to a leaked early build of Windows 10 Cloud. An ISO file of the Windows 10 Cloud build was leaked by Twitter user @rgadguard last week and can already be installed, although users are advised to run it on a virtual machine instead of an actual one. The publication notes says Windows 10 Cloud does not allow users to install even those Win32 apps that have are available on Windows Store through Microsoft's own Desktop App Converter

The publication tried installing Microsoft's Visual Studio Code, which is a Win32 app, but the Windows 10 Cloud showed up an alert that said the app was not designed for this version of Windows. Further, the dialog box said "This version [Windows 10 Cloud] was made to help protect you and your device by exclusively running Windows Store apps," as can be seen from the screenshot below.

Photo Credit: Image via MSPowerUser

As this is an early build, there is no conclusive proof that Microsoft will not allow the Win32 apps downloaded from Windows Store to run on the platform. We will have to wait for the official launch of the platform to see if the Redmond-based company keeps the things same as they appear as of now.

Windows 10 Cloud is being seen as Microsoft's tool for competing with Chromebooks, which overtook Mac for the first time in terms of shipments in the US last year. The integration of Android apps and the Google Play store to the platform has further added utility to the affordable mobile devices.