Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Windows 10 Will Make It Easy to Copy-Paste Between Your PC and Mobile

 
12 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Windows 10 Will Make It Easy to Copy-Paste Between Your PC and Mobile

Highlights

  • This feature will be rolled out in Windows 10 Fall Creators Update
  • It will help Android and iOS users to work seamlessly with Windows 10
  • The announcement was made at ongoing Microsoft Build 2017 conference

Microsoft's big push under Satya Nadella has been to meet users wherever they are, putting its Windows smartphone plans on the back-burner and reaching out to Android and iOS users in a big way. The upcoming Windows 10 Fall Creators Update is underlining this philosophy with features like Timeline and new Cortana capabilities that will make it easier for people to use their Android and iOS devices with Windows 10.

Continuing the theme is another new feature that Microsoft showcased for the first time during the keynote session on the second day of its Build developers conference in Seattle on Thursday. With the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, the Clipboard too will become Cloud-aware, making it possible for you to, say, copy text on a Windows 10 device, and paste it on a Android smartphone.

Microsoft will make this possible using easy to access controls in the SwiftKey keyboard for Android, an app that Microsoft acquired last year. Since Clipboard is a system-level feature in Windows, and SwiftKey works across pretty much all apps on your smartphone, users will be able to use this feature to exchange information between practically any two apps on their Windows 10 and mobile devices.

The Redmond-based company says the feature will work for more than just text - you will also be able to photos, including animated GIF images. The feature will be able as part of the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update.

Disclosure: Microsoft sponsored the correspondent’s flights and hotel in Seattle for Build 2017.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Microsoft Copy Paste, Microsoft Build 2017, Build 2017
Kunal Dua

Editor by day. Editor by night. Wannabe writer. Full-time cynic.

More
Windows 10 Timeline Will Let You Easily Revisit Recent Activity
Windows 10 Will Make It Easy to Copy-Paste Between Your PC and Mobile
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Micromax Bharat 2
TRENDING
  1. Amazon Sale, iPhone 5s India Run Continues, and More: 360 Daily
  2. Amazon Great Indian Sale: The Best Tech Deals You Can Get
  3. Ahead of Asus ZenFone 4 Launch, ZenFone 3 Gets a Price Cut in India
  4. Amazon Great Indian Sale Offers: Deals on iPhone 6s, Moto Z, and More
  5. Refurbished Galaxy Note 7 Rumoured to Be Sold at Half the Price
  6. Xiaomi Redmi 4 Expected to Launch in India on May 16
  7. Micromax Launches Smartphone With 1 Year of Free 4G Data, Gorilla Glass 5
  8. Netflix Reveals India's Best ISP and You Will Be Surprised
  9. Windows 10 Fall Creators Update to Bring Tons of New Features
  10. SoftBank Said to Receive Snapdeal-Flipkart Sale Approval From Nexus
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.