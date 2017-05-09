Microsoft is giving Windows 10 1507 - the first version of Windows 10 - its final security and quality update on Tuesday, March 9, 2017. The date had been revealed when it appeared on support pages from the company last month.

With Windows 10 Microsoft releases new features twice a year instead of holding back for a couple of years as it did in the past. In order to stay on the current update cycle, it would be crucial to upgrade.

“After May 9, 2017, Windows 10 devices running version 1507 will no longer receive security and quality updates. Microsoft recommends updating devices to the latest version of Windows 10 by visiting the Software Download site and selecting Update now to manually update your device. For additional info, check out the Windows lifecycle fact sheet,” a support page from Microsoft reads.

The company states that while your computer will still work it won’t receive new security or feature updates, making it vulnerable to security risks such as malware and viruses.

Windows 10 version 1507 end of service impacts the following editions of the OS:

• Windows 10 Home

• Windows 10 Pro

• Windows 10 Education

• Windows 10 Enterprise

How to check the version of Windows 10 you’re running

In the search box on the taskbar, type winver and then press Enter. This opens the About Windows dialog box, where you'll see the version of Windows 10 that's running on your device. If your version is listed as 10.0 in the About Windows dialog box, Microsoft recommends updating your device to the latest version by visiting the Software Download site and selecting Update now to manually update your device.

How to update your Windows 10 PC

Microsoft recommends visiting the Software Download site and selecting Update now to manually update your device. If your device does not update:

• Make sure that your PC is connected to the Internet.

• And also make sure you're using an unmetered network, because most updates won't be installed if you’re using a metered Internet connection.

• If you don't have enough drive space to install the update, you might be able to free up drive space to accommodate it.