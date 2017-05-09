Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Windows 10 1507, the First Public Version, to Get Final Security Update Today

 
09 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Windows 10 1507, the First Public Version, to Get Final Security Update Today

Highlights

  • After May 9, 2017 devices running Windows 10 1507 will not get updates
  • Microsoft revealed this on support pages of its site
  • This impacts Windows 10 Home, Enterprise, Education, and Pro users

Microsoft is giving Windows 10 1507 - the first version of Windows 10 - its final security and quality update on Tuesday, March 9, 2017. The date had been revealed when it appeared on support pages from the company last month.

With Windows 10 Microsoft releases new features twice a year instead of holding back for a couple of years as it did in the past. In order to stay on the current update cycle, it would be crucial to upgrade.

“After May 9, 2017, Windows 10 devices running version 1507 will no longer receive security and quality updates. Microsoft recommends updating devices to the latest version of Windows 10 by visiting the Software Download site and selecting Update now to manually update your device. For additional info, check out the Windows lifecycle fact sheet,” a support page from Microsoft reads.

The company states that while your computer will still work it won’t receive new security or feature updates, making it vulnerable to security risks such as malware and viruses.

 

Windows 10 version 1507 end of service impacts the following editions of the OS:

• Windows 10 Home
• Windows 10 Pro
• Windows 10 Education
• Windows 10 Enterprise

How to check the version of Windows 10 you’re running

  1. In the search box on the taskbar, type winver and then press Enter.
  2. This opens the About Windows dialog box, where you'll see the version of Windows 10 that's running on your device.
  3. If your version is listed as 10.0 in the About Windows dialog box, Microsoft recommends updating your device to the latest version by visiting the Software Download site and selecting Update now to manually update your device.

How to update your Windows 10 PC

Microsoft recommends visiting the Software Download site and selecting Update now to manually update your device. If your device does not update:
• Make sure that your PC is connected to the Internet.
• And also make sure you're using an unmetered network, because most updates won't be installed if you’re using a metered Internet connection.
• If you don't have enough drive space to install the update, you might be able to free up drive space to accommodate it.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Windows 10, Windows 10 1507, Microsoft, Windows 10 end of service, Windows 10 end of life, Windows 10 Update, Windows 10 build 1507, Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 Pro, Windows 10 Education, Windows 10 Enterprise
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Gionee S10 to Feature Four Cameras, Leaked Live Images Tip
Windows 10 1507, the First Public Version, to Get Final Security Update Today
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Micromax Bharat 2
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio JioFi Offers, WhatsApp India Record, and More: 360 Daily
  2. Flipkart Big 10 Sale: What’s ‘Bid and Win’, and How Does it Work?
  3. Google Makes It Easier to Read Pages Offline With Chrome for Android
  4. Reliance Jio Offers Up to 100 Percent Cashback on JioFi Router Purchase
  5. HTC U Play Price Slashed in India, Now Available on Amazon at Rs. 29,990
  6. Snapdragon 630, 660 to Perform in Mid-to-Premium Price Segment: Qualcomm
  7. OnePlus 5 Teased by Company; OnePlus 3T 128GB Variant Goes Out of Stock
  8. This Smartphone Has a 10000mAh Battery With Fast Charging
  9. Vivo V5s Review
  10. For Nokia Phones, India Will Be the Proof of Concept: HMD Global
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.