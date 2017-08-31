Data storage solution company, Western Digital has launched a new wireless cloud storage drive, My Cloud Home. The Western Digital My Cloud Home NAS storage drives breaks the design monotony of cloud server storage drives, and comes with a makeover exhibiting a slimmer look and angular pattern laid across the lower half of the front panel. The drive can access data from up to 14 different devices, in addition to user's social media accounts and cloud services. It will be exclusively sold on BestBuy in the US at a starting price of $159.99 (roughly Rs. 10,240) for the 2TB storage variant, and it will only be sold select partners outside the US.

The WD My Cloud Home NAS drives aggregate all the photos, videos, music, files, and other data from a number of sources like smartphones, computers, USB disks, cloud services, and social media accounts in one place. The entire contents can also be shared with family and friends on accessible devices with an Internet connection with the use of My Cloud Home app. Moreover, the app can also be used to stream content on a smart television using the Plex app.

As for the pricing, the Western Digital My Cloud Home's other storage variants cost $179.99 (roughly Rs. 11,520) for 3TB; $199.99 (roughly Rs. 12,800) for 4TB; $259.99 (roughly Rs. 16,700) for 6TB, and $319.99 (roughly Rs. 20,470) for 8TB. They all come with a two-year limited warranty.

"Consumers seek a way to effortlessly consolidate their growing mounds of photos, videos and other files with a solution flexible enough to accommodate content from all of today's devices - from smartphones to computers and from drones to social sites," said Jim Welsh, senior vice president, Client Solutions, Western Digital. "Enabling consumers and professionals to master their digital lives from anywhere in the world is a priority for Western Digital."