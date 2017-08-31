Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Western Digital My Cloud Home Personal Cloud Storage Wireless Drives Launched

 
31 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Western Digital My Cloud Home Personal Cloud Storage Wireless Drives Launched

Highlights

  • Western Digital has launched a new My Cloud Home storage solution
  • It can even stream videos, movies on smart televisions
  • The My Cloud Home drives come with a starting price of $159.99

Data storage solution company, Western Digital has launched a new wireless cloud storage drive, My Cloud Home. The Western Digital My Cloud Home NAS storage drives breaks the design monotony of cloud server storage drives, and comes with a makeover exhibiting a slimmer look and angular pattern laid across the lower half of the front panel. The drive can access data from up to 14 different devices, in addition to user's social media accounts and cloud services. It will be exclusively sold on BestBuy in the US at a starting price of $159.99 (roughly Rs. 10,240) for the 2TB storage variant, and it will only be sold select partners outside the US.

The WD My Cloud Home NAS drives aggregate all the photos, videos, music, files, and other data from a number of sources like smartphones, computers, USB disks, cloud services, and social media accounts in one place. The entire contents can also be shared with family and friends on accessible devices with an Internet connection with the use of My Cloud Home app. Moreover, the app can also be used to stream content on a smart television using the Plex app.

As for the pricing, the Western Digital My Cloud Home's other storage variants cost $179.99 (roughly Rs. 11,520) for 3TB; $199.99 (roughly Rs. 12,800) for 4TB; $259.99 (roughly Rs. 16,700) for 6TB, and $319.99 (roughly Rs. 20,470) for 8TB. They all come with a two-year limited warranty.

"Consumers seek a way to effortlessly consolidate their growing mounds of photos, videos and other files with a solution flexible enough to accommodate content from all of today's devices - from smartphones to computers and from drones to social sites," said Jim Welsh, senior vice president, Client Solutions, Western Digital. "Enabling consumers and professionals to master their digital lives from anywhere in the world is a priority for Western Digital."

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Western Digital, Western Digital My Cloud Home, My Cloud Home NAS Storage Drive, PC, Laptops
Shubham Verma

Shubham can usually be found busy juggling tech news and rumours, if he is not lost contemplating the state of technology and its progress towards utopia. He is a ... More

Intex Aqua Note 5.5 With 4G VoLTE Support, Front Flash Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Hot Deals
Western Digital My Cloud Home Personal Cloud Storage Wireless Drives Launched
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Hot Deals
TRENDING
  1. LG V30 With 6-Inch FullVision Display, Dual Cameras Launched
  2. How to Check Jio Phone Booking Status Online and Offline
  3. Nokia 130 (2017) Now Available to Buy in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Moto G5S Plus and Moto G5S First Impressions
  5. Xiaomi Redmi 4A With 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage to Go on Sale in India Today
  6. Lenovo K8 Plus Set to Launch in India Next Week as Flipkart Exclusive
  7. New Xiaomi Redmi 4A Variant With 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage Launched in India
  8. Moto G5S Plus, Moto G5S Launched in India: Price, Specifications & More
  9. Moto X4 Launch Now Expected at IFA 2017, With Stall Spotted at Venue
  10. Nokia 6 Flash Sale in India Today via Amazon: Time, Price, Offers & More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.