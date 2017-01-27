Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Toshiba Decides to Split Off Core Chip Business, Sell Stake

 
27 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Toshiba Decides to Split Off Core Chip Business, Sell Stake

Toshiba Corp's board on Friday approved plans to make its core chip business a separate company and seek outside investment in it, aiming to avoid being crippled by an upcoming multi-billion dollar writedown for its US nuclear business.

Toshiba estimates the value of its chip business - the world's biggest NAND flash memory producer after Samsung Electronics - at JPY 1-1.5 trillion ($9-13 billion or roughly Rs. 59,326 crores - Rs. 88,992 crores), a person with direct knowledge of the matter has told Reuters.

The partial sale of its chip business would provide a lifeline for Toshiba as a massive charge could wipe out shareholders equity at the end of the financial year in March.

Toshiba has said it will unveil the size of the writedown on February 14 when it reports third-quarter results.

Potential investors in the chip business include private equity firms as well as business partner Western Digital Corp and the government-backed Development Bank of Japan (DBJ), sources have said.

Toshiba's memory chip business generated sales of JPY 845.6 billion ($7.4 billion or orughly Rs. 50,159 crores) and operating profit of JPY 110 billion for the year ended in March 2016.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

Tags: Toshiba, Chip, Mobiles, Western Digital, PC, Laptops, Tablets
Microsoft Profit Up as Demand for Cloud Service Soars
Laptops - Flat 10% OFF
Toshiba Decides to Split Off Core Chip Business, Sell Stake
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Laptops - Flat 10% OFF
TRENDING
  1. Registrations for Nokia 6 Reach 1.4 Million Ahead of Second Flash Sale
  2. BlackBerry and Nokia Phones Are Coming Back - With a Twist
  3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Review
  4. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
  5. Google Pixel Now Available With Rs. 10,000 Discount on Flipkart
  6. Flipkart Republic Day Sale - The Best Deals You Can Get Right Now
  7. Lenovo K6 Power Variant With 4GB of RAM Launched in India
  8. Nokia 6 Gone In 60 Seconds, Amazon India Sale, More: Your 360 Daily
  9. Apple Sues Qualcomm in China Over Technology Fees
  10. Google Parent Alphabet Posts Profit, Says Hardware Gained Traction
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.