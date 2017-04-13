Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Some MacBook Pro 2016 Users Report Hearing a 'Popping Sound'

 
13 April 2017
Some MacBook Pro 2016 Users Report Hearing a 'Popping Sound'

Highlights

  • The 15-inch model of MacBook Pro 2016 said to face the issue
  • Apple has responded differently to the same issue for different users
  • Sound compared to squeezing of a plastic bottle

It seems like getting the nod from Consumer Reports was not the end of issues for Apple's MacBook Pro 2016 laptop as users are reporting a new 'popping sound' issue with the 15-inch variants of the notebook. As per user reports on the Apple support forum, it seems like several users are facing the sound-related issues from the laptop.

The sound has been described as a single hollow popping noise by one of the users and has seemingly no particular circumstantial association as well. "The sound occurs rarely, there may be several days or more straight that I don't hear it, though when it occurs, it may happen 2-3 times in a half hour period," the aforementioned user said on company's support forum. Further, the noise has been likened to the sound of slowly squeezing a plastic bottle by the same user.

While some users have complained that the issue mostly arises while the laptop is performing intensive tasks, one user has pointed out that he is able to reproduce the sound at will by "pressing right at the bottom of the screen assembly in the middle," as pointed out in 9To5Mac report.

However, the most interesting aspect of the entire situation is Apple's response to the issue. Some users have said that the company replaced both fans and the entire chassis from the device, without any success; while another user has said he was told by company that the noise was made when the dent in the bottom casing hit the fan. As the dent was assumed to be user inflicted damage, it was not covered in the warranty and was suggested to be replaced by paying $130 (roughly Rs. 8,400).

Going forward, we will have to wait and see if the company acknowledges the issue or even recalls some of the devices facing the issue.

Tags: MacBook Pro 2016 Popping Sound Issue, MacBook Pro 2016, Laptops, Apple
