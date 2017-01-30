Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Seagate Planning to Launch a 16TB HDD Next Year

 
30 January 2017
Seagate Planning to Launch a 16TB HDD Next Year

Seagate Backup Plus Ultra Slim HDD

Highlights

  • Seagate expected to launch the HDD in next 18 months
  • The company launched a 10TB HDD last year
  • The high-capacity HDD will be filled with Helium

After releasing its 10TB BarraCuda Pro Hard Drive, last year as part of its Guardian Series that's targeted at home use, Seagate is now planning to release a 16TB HDD next year. The company is expected to launch its high-capacity hard disk drive within the next 18 months.

The 16TB drive will be a standard 3.5-inch SATA drive and will be Helium-filled much like some of the other drives released by Seagate itself and Western Digital in last two years, Geek.com said in its report. Apart from the 16TB drive, the company is also testing a 12TB drive, the company's CEO Stephen Luczo told Geek.com. Luczo says that the initial response to the drive has been positive.

As per the report, there is a third Seagate 14TB drive in works as well. Just like the 16TB drive, the 12TB and 14TB hard drives will also be filled with Helium. Helium is used to reduce drag and friction between the spinning hard drive platters and the read/write heads that float above them, allowing for denser platters and lower power consumption.

The 10TB hard drive, which was released last year by Seagate, was priced at $535 (roughly Rs. 36,350) by the company and therefore the price of 16TB HDD will, in all likelihood, be higher. However, we will have to wait for the official announcement by the company for specific details about pricing as well as availability.

Even though prices for SSDs have come down considerably in last few years, there are still users who prefer hard disk drives and are likely to rejoice the high-capacity storage drive when it is finally announced by Seagate.

Tags: Seagate 16TB HDD, Seagate Hard Disk Drives, Seagate 14TB HDD, Seagate 12TB HDD, Storage Drives, PC, Laptops, Seagate, Heium Filled HDD
