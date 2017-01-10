One of the showstoppers at CES 2017 was undoubtedly Razer's concept laptop Project Valerie. Razer felt that a single screen laptop just didn't cut it anymore so it unveiled a laptop which features three 17.3-inch 4K IGZO displays. The laptop understandably turned a number of heads, so much so that two of the prototypes were stolen from Razer's booth. The company is now offering a $25,000 reward for any information regarding the theft.

Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan initially reported the theft on his Facebook page on Monday adding that the company has "filed the necessary reports and are currently working with the show management as well as law enforcement to address this issue."

Tan updated his post confirming the theft had taken place on January 8, the last day of CES 2017. He also confirmed that both the protoypes were Project Valerie laptops.

Razer's reward comes with certain terms detailed by the company.

"Razer may pay only a portion of the maximum reward offered. The decision will be based primarily upon law enforcement's evaluation of the value of the information provided. When there are multiple claimants, the reward will be shared in amounts determined by Razer. Razer associates are not eligible for the reward. This reward offer is good for one year from the date it is first offered, unless extended by Razer."

Min-Liang Tan urged anyone with any information regarding the thefts to mail the company at legal@razerzone.com. The information provided will be "kept in the strictest of confidence," he said.

It isn't uncommon for Razer to witness such incidents regarding their products. In late 2011, Razer had reported that two of its Razer Blade prototypes were stolen from the company's Bay area R&D lab.

Razer has often pushed the limits of its gaming laptops which become the envy of gamers everywhere. Stealing these prototypes, however, is a new low for any individual. In fact, the company is not ruling out industrial espionage, according to Min-Liang Tan post.

"We treat theft/larceny, and if relevant to this case, industrial espionage, very seriously - it is cheating, and cheating doesn't sit well with us. Penalties for such crimes are grievous and anyone who would do this clearly isn't very smart."

Apart from the concept Project Valerie laptop, Razer also unveiled the Project Ariana projection system and Razer Chroma at CES 2017.