Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Razer Is Offering $25,000 for Information on Stolen Project Valerie Laptops

 
10 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Razer Is Offering $25,000 for Information on Stolen Project Valerie Laptops

Highlights

  • Razer is offering a $25,000 reward for information regarding theft
  • Min-Liang Tan confirmed protypes were Project Valerie laptops
  • Anyone with information can mail the company at legal@razerzone.com

One of the showstoppers at CES 2017 was undoubtedly Razer's concept laptop Project Valerie. Razer felt that a single screen laptop just didn't cut it anymore so it unveiled a laptop which features three 17.3-inch 4K IGZO displays. The laptop understandably turned a number of heads, so much so that two of the prototypes were stolen from Razer's booth. The company is now offering a $25,000 reward for any information regarding the theft.

Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan initially reported the theft on his Facebook page on Monday adding that the company has "filed the necessary reports and are currently working with the show management as well as law enforcement to address this issue."

Tan updated his post confirming the theft had taken place on January 8, the last day of CES 2017. He also confirmed that both the protoypes were Project Valerie laptops.

Razer's reward comes with certain terms detailed by the company.

"Razer may pay only a portion of the maximum reward offered. The decision will be based primarily upon law enforcement's evaluation of the value of the information provided. When there are multiple claimants, the reward will be shared in amounts determined by Razer. Razer associates are not eligible for the reward. This reward offer is good for one year from the date it is first offered, unless extended by Razer."

Min-Liang Tan urged anyone with any information regarding the thefts to mail the company at legal@razerzone.com. The information provided will be "kept in the strictest of confidence," he said.

It isn't uncommon for Razer to witness such incidents regarding their products. In late 2011, Razer had reported that two of its Razer Blade prototypes were stolen from the company's Bay area R&D lab.

Razer has often pushed the limits of its gaming laptops which become the envy of gamers everywhere. Stealing these prototypes, however, is a new low for any individual. In fact, the company is not ruling out industrial espionage, according to Min-Liang Tan post.

"We treat theft/larceny, and if relevant to this case, industrial espionage, very seriously - it is cheating, and cheating doesn't sit well with us. Penalties for such crimes are grievous and anyone who would do this clearly isn't very smart."

Apart from the concept Project Valerie laptop, Razer also unveiled the Project Ariana projection system and Razer Chroma at CES 2017.

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

Tags: Razer, Project Valerie, Razer Concept Laptop, CES, CES 2017, PC, Laptops, Gaming
Sanket Vijayasarathy

When not indulging in reading or writing, Sanket fanboys over The Flash, Star Wars, Coldplay, and U2. A techie by day and TV show junkie by night, he believes both go ... More

Alphabet Reportedly Selling Satellite Imagine Subsidiary Terra Bella
WhatsApp, Gmail Roped Into Tougher EU Privacy Proposal
Lenovo Tab 3 Essential 710i
Razer Is Offering $25,000 for Information on Stolen Project Valerie Laptops
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Lenovo Tab 3 Essential 710i
TRENDING
  1. Here Are All the Deals From the Ongoing Flipkart Apple Fest
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Set to Launch in India on January 19
  3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Price, Specifications Leaked
  4. The First Nokia-Branded Android Smartphone Has Finally Launched
  5. Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom Price Revealed
  6. Lenovo P2 With 5100mAh Battery Set to Launch in India on Wednesday
  7. How to Transfer Money From Paytm Wallet to Bank Account
  8. How to Upgrade to Windows 10 for Free, Even Now
  9. The Nokia 6 Looks Good, but Will Be a Tough Sell in a Competitive Market
  10. Google Voice Revamp Is Coming Soon, Google Confirms
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.