Razer Blade Laptop Gets Intel Kaby Lake Processors, 4K Display

 
14 February 2017
Razer Blade Laptop Gets Intel Kaby Lake Processors, 4K Display

Highlights

  • 14-inch Razer Blade laptop sees a refresh
  • It has integrated new Kaby Lake processors
  • A new 4K UHD variant has also been launched

Razer, a popular gaming hardware brand, has refreshed its popular Razer Blade gaming laptop once again. The latest iteration features bumped-up specifications while maintaining the same sleek design profile. Last year, it introduced Skylake processors in September, and now the refreshed version integrates the latest Intel Kaby Lake CPUs.

The new 14-inch full-HD (1920x1800 pixel resolution) Razer Blade laptop model gives you a 2.8GHz Core i7-7700HQ Kaby Lake SoC with 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GTX 1060 GPU, 6GB of VRAM and 256GB/ 512GB/ 1TB SSD storage options. Design wise, as mentioned, it looks just like its predecessor. For the upgrade, Razer is charging $100 (Rs. 6,700) more i.e. the price tag starts from $1,899 (roughly Rs. 1,27,800).

Port wise, the new Razer Blade has one USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3 and three USB 3.0 ports, HDMI 2.0 video and audio output, and 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack. It weighs about 1.86 kgs and the dimensions measure 345x235x17.9mm. Razer has added a 4K UHD (3840x2160 pixel) touchscreen option as well alongside the full-HD screen variant, and it weighs a bit more at 1.95 kgs.

Razer has already made available the full-HD variant on its company website, the price of which starts at $1,899. US retailers will start selling the refreshed Razer Blade from February 20. The full-HD variant is expected to rollout to international markets sometime in March, while the 4K UHD variant will arrive sometime in the next quarter. The 4K UHD variant's price starts at $2,399, and it is only available in 512GB and 1TB SSD options.

With the purchase of the Windows 10-running laptop, users are eligible for a free download and full license of the professional music production suite FL Studio 12 Producer Edition as well.

Razer Blade Laptop Gets Intel Kaby Lake Processors, 4K Display
 
 

