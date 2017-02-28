Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Raspberry Pi Zero W With Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Connectivity Launched at $10

 
28 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Raspberry Pi Zero W With Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Connectivity Launched at $10

Highlights

  • The new mini-computer comes with Wi-Fi
  • Bluetooth 4.0 available with the Raspberry Pi Zero W
  • The board-based computer is already available for sale

Raspberry Pi Foundation has announced that the company is launching its new board-based mini-computer Raspberry Pi Zero W at a price of just $10 (roughly Rs. 670). This is the successor to company's original Raspberry Pi Zero, which was launched back in 2015, with added features such as Wi-Fi 802.11n and Bluetooth 4.0 inbuilt connectivity.

Coming to the specifications, just like its predecessor, the new board-based computer features BCM2835 application processor clocked at 1GHz ARM11 core. Other specifications on the Raspberry Pi Zero W include 512MB of RAM, and a microSD card slot for storage. It comes with a mini-HDMI port, Micro-USB on-the-go port, Micro-USB power port, HAT-compatible 40-pin header, composite video and reset headers, and CSI camera connector.

However, the most interesting part is the new additions, i.e. Wi-Fi 802.11n and Bluetooth 4.0, which can potentially improve the productivity from the mini-computer substantially. Product developers have already implemented the original Raspberry Zero to produce interesting low-cost projects and with added Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities, there are several more possibilities that Raspberry Pi Zero W opens up for their products.

Alongside the new mini-computer, the company has also announced that it has developed an official injection-moulded case with Kinneir Dufort and T-Zero. The new case comes in the same design as official case for Raspberry Pi 3 and has interchangeable lids.

Raspberry has added several new distributors including ModMyPi in the UK, pi3g in Germany, Samm Teknoloji in Turkey, Kubii in France, Spain, Italy and Portugal, and Kiwi Electronics in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg. The Raspberry Pi Zero W is already available for purchase.

Tags: Raspberry Pi Foundation, Raspberry Pi Zero W, Mini-Computers, Board-Based Computers, PC
Xiaomi's Surge S1 In-House Processor to Help Streamline Production, Cut Prices
Gionee A1, A1 Plus First Look
Laptops - Flat 10% OFF
Raspberry Pi Zero W With Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Connectivity Launched at $10
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

MWC 2017
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio Prime Subscriptions Begin Tomorrow; New Tariff Plans Spotted
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 4X With 4100mAh Battery, Snapdragon 435 SoC Launched
  3. Nokia 3310 (2017) Will Be Useless in the US, Canada, and Other Regions
  4. OnePlus 5 Said to Pack 256GB Storage, Dual-Edge Curved Display
  5. Why HMD Global Is Not Worried About ‘Just’ 2GB of RAM in Nokia Phones
  6. Nokia's Android Phones Are Reportedly Coming to India in June
  7. Google Partners Airtel, SK Telecom on Next Generation Mobile Networks
  8. Xiaomi Launches Its First In-House Processor, the Surge S1 SoC
  9. Moto G5 Plus Set to Launch in India on March 15
  10. Nokia 3310, Moto G5, and All Other Smartphones Launched at MWC 2017
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.