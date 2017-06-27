Panasonic has just added a new laptop to its Toughbook series of business laptops that are known for their rugged build for use under extreme conditions. The latest entrant with model name Toughbook CF-XZ6 highlights a slimmer, lighter design when compared to models like the Toughbook CF-33, which means that it will be easier to carry around but may not withstand the kind of abuse that the latter can take. The laptop was launched in the UK priced at GBP 1,539 (roughly Rs. 1,26,500) and will be available this month.

The Toughbook CF-XZ6 is a 12-inch 2-in-1 detachable hybrid laptop/ tablet that can sustain "the knocks and drops of business life," the company says. While this laptop is missing the MIL-STD certification and IP rating, Panasonic says that it passed a 76-centimetre free-fall drop and can endure about 100-kilograms of weight pressure thanks to its magnesium alloy chassis. The company has tried to find a balance between making a rugged laptop while at the same time keeping the weight down to 1.18kg with the keyboard. It also features a round mouse pad that lets you scroll by running your fingers around the edges.

Panasonic's latest Toughbook laptop is powered by a 7th generation Intel Core i5-7300U vPro processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage and runs on Windows 10 Pro. The 12-inch 10 point IPS touchscreen features a quad-HD (2160x1440 pixels) resolution and also supports Active stylus pen. You also get 4GB and 16GB of RAM options in 128GB or 512GB of SSD storage.

The tablet and keyboard get 4-cell batteries each, rated to deliver around 6.5 hours and 7.5 hours respectively for a total battery life of around 14 hours. Connectivity options for the Toughbook CF-XZ6 include dual-band (2.4/5GHz) 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1, with 4G LTE support. External ports include USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio on the tablet part, and three USB 3.0, HDMI, VGA, Ethernet (RJ-45) and an SD card slot on the keyboard.