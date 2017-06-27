Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Panasonic Toughbook CF-XZ6 2-in-1 Hybrid Laptop Launched

 
27 June 2017
Panasonic Toughbook CF-XZ6 2-in-1 Hybrid Laptop Launched

Highlights

  • The Toughbook CF-XZ6 was launched in UK at GBP 1,539
  • It features a slimmer, lighter design compared to other Toughbooks
  • Panasonic says it can withstand about 100-kilogram of weight pressure

Panasonic has just added a new laptop to its Toughbook series of business laptops that are known for their rugged build for use under extreme conditions. The latest entrant with model name Toughbook CF-XZ6 highlights a slimmer, lighter design when compared to models like the Toughbook CF-33, which means that it will be easier to carry around but may not withstand the kind of abuse that the latter can take. The laptop was launched in the UK priced at GBP 1,539 (roughly Rs. 1,26,500) and will be available this month.

The Toughbook CF-XZ6 is a 12-inch 2-in-1 detachable hybrid laptop/ tablet that can sustain "the knocks and drops of business life," the company says. While this laptop is missing the MIL-STD certification and IP rating, Panasonic says that it passed a 76-centimetre free-fall drop and can endure about 100-kilograms of weight pressure thanks to its magnesium alloy chassis. The company has tried to find a balance between making a rugged laptop while at the same time keeping the weight down to 1.18kg with the keyboard. It also features a round mouse pad that lets you scroll by running your fingers around the edges.

panasonic toughbook cf xz6 main panasonic

Panasonic's latest Toughbook laptop is powered by a 7th generation Intel Core i5-7300U vPro processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage and runs on Windows 10 Pro. The 12-inch 10 point IPS touchscreen features a quad-HD (2160x1440 pixels) resolution and also supports Active stylus pen. You also get 4GB and 16GB of RAM options in 128GB or 512GB of SSD storage.

The tablet and keyboard get 4-cell batteries each, rated to deliver around 6.5 hours and 7.5 hours respectively for a total battery life of around 14 hours. Connectivity options for the Toughbook CF-XZ6 include dual-band (2.4/5GHz) 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1, with 4G LTE support. External ports include USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio on the tablet part, and three USB 3.0, HDMI, VGA, Ethernet (RJ-45) and an SD card slot on the keyboard.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Panasonic, Toughbook, Toughbook CF-XZ6, Hybrid Laptop, PC, Laptop, Tablet, Windows 10 Pro, Microsoft
Sanket Vijayasarathy

When not indulging in reading or writing, Sanket fanboys over The Flash, Star Wars, Coldplay, and U2.

Nvidia Partners Volvo, Autoliv for Self-Driving Cars
Redmi Note 4
Panasonic Toughbook CF-XZ6 2-in-1 Hybrid Laptop Launched
 
 

