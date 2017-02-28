Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Panasonic Toughbook CF-33 Rugged 2-in-1 Laptop launched at MWC 2017

 
28 February 2017
Panasonic Toughbook CF-33 Rugged 2-in-1 Laptop launched at MWC 2017

Highlights

  • The device will be made available for Europe in Q2 this year
  • The device has been launched in two variants
  • Has been designed for use even in heavy rain or bright sunlight

Panasonic has launched its Toughbook CF-33 rugged 2-in-1 laptop with 12-inch display and an unprecedented 3:2 screen aspect ratio at MWC 2017 in Barcelona. The laptop runs Windows 10 and has been launched in two variants - 2-in-1 detachable laptop (with tablet and keyboard dock) and tablet only, priced at EUR 3,552 (roughly Rs. 2.51 lakhs) and EUR 2,992 (roughly Rs. 2.1 lakhs) respectively. The Toughbook CF-33 will be made available in Q2 this year.

The Toughbook CF-33 is available with the option of Windows 10 or Windows 7 Professional as operating system and sports a 12-inch QHD (1440x2160 pixels) anti-reflective high brightness (1200 nits) display. The device is powered by an Intel Core i5-7300U vPro processor coupled with 8GB RAM. It comes with 256GB of SSD storage.

The Panasonic Toughbook CF-33 comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera and has a 2-megapixel webcam for video-chatting. In terms of connectivity, the tablet variant offers USB 3.0, 4G LTE, HDMI, LAN, microSDXC, and headset ports while the laptop variant's keyboard comes with two USB 3.0, USB 2.0, LAN, Serial, HDMI, SDXC, and VGA ports. Further, there is an IP55 digitiser pen that provides user with accuracy while writing, working, or giving signatures.

The newly-announced laptop has an IP65-rating for dust and water resistance. The laptop (with detachable keyboard) weighs 2.76kg while just the tablet part weighs 1.53kg.

"Target industries for the device include police, emergency services, government agencies, defense, field service workers, maintenance and service technicians in the utilities and telecommunications field," the company said in its release.

The seventh-generation rugged Toughbook laptop has been designed for use even in heavy rain or bright sunlight, and company says that its aspect ratio (3:2) is ideal for viewing business applications for mobile field service professionals.

Display

12.00-inch

Front Camera

2-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2160 pixels

RAM

8GB

OS

Windows 10

Storage

256GB

Rear Camera

8-megapixel
