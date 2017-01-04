Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
OWC DEC USB-C Dock Adds Missing Ports to the 2016 MacBook Pro

 
04 January 2017
OWC DEC USB-C Dock Adds Missing Ports to the 2016 MacBook Pro

Highlights

  • OWC DEC makes MacBook Pro 2016 thicker
  • It adds a bunch of missing ports to the laptop
  • It may even add up to 4TB of storage

Apple's breathless quest for thinner and lighter devices has left a lot of ports in the dust. That's why it's not entirely surprising to see weird accessories such as Belkin's iPhone 7 adapter and now, OWC's DEC USB-C dock for the new MacBook Pro laptops.

If you don't mind using a bulkier, heavier laptop, then you might consider attaching OWC's DEC dock to your MacBook Pro. At the moment, even OWC's product page doesn't appear to have much information about the dock, other than photos and that it's "coming soon". Unsurprisingly the dock makes the MacBook Pro look rather ugly.

OWC, which started operations in India recently, offers after-market upgrades for several Apple products and has been in business for over 25 years. An Apple Insider report claims that the DEC dock will offer 4TB of storage, three USB 3 Type-A ports (seen in most pen drives and USB devices you use today), a Gigabit Ethernet port, and an SD card slot as well.

The report says that OWC has claimed that the DEC dock sits flush against the 2016 MacBook Pro and doesn't jut out on the sides. OWC has also claimed, according to the report, that with the dock attached, your 2016 MacBook Pro will be as thick as the 2012 MacBook Pro. At the moment all we know is that this is set to ship sometime in 2017.

If you care about looks, this product is definitely not going to appeal to you. However, if functionality is paramount then this might be a good bet. If this dock offers extra battery life to the 2016 MacBook Pro, this could appeal to many more people. However, based on the limited information we have right now, that doesn't seem to be the case.

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

Tags: OWC, OWC DEC, MacBook Pro, MacBook Pro 2016, CES, CES 2017
OWC DEC USB-C Dock Adds Missing Ports to the 2016 MacBook Pro
 
 

