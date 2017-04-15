Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

NSA Spying Tools: Microsoft Says You Are Safe if You've Installed Latest Windows Updates

 
15 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
NSA Spying Tools: Microsoft Says You Are Safe if You've Installed Latest Windows Updates

Highlights

  • NSA's reported documents revealed older Windows is not safe to use
  • It posed potential worry for Windows' hundreds of millions of users
  • Microsoft Saturday said the latest Windows running devices are safe

Up-to-date Microsoft customers are safe from the purported National Security Agency spying tools dumped online, the software company said Saturday, tamping down fears that the digital arsenal was poised to wreak havoc across the Internet .

In a blog post, Microsoft Corp. security manager Phillip Misner said that the software giant had already built defenses against nine of the 12 tools disclosed by TheShadowBrokers, a mysterious group that has repeatedly published NSA code. The three others affected old, unsupported products.

"Most of the exploits are already patched," Misner said.

The post tamped down fears expressed by some researchers that the digital espionage toolkit made public by TheShadowBrokers took advantage of undisclosed vulnerabilities in Microsoft's code. That would have been a potentially damaging development because such tools could swiftly be repurposed to strike across the company's massive customer base.

Those fears appear to have been prompted by experts using even slightly out-of-date versions of Windows in their labs. One of Microsoft's fixes, also called a patch, was only released last month .

"I missed the patch," said British security architect Kevin Beaumont, jokingly adding, "I'm thinking about going to live in the woods now."

Beaumont wasn't alone. Matthew Hickey, of cyber-security firm Hacker House, also ran the code against earlier versions of Windows on Friday. But he noted that many organizations put patches off, meaning "many servers will still be affected by these flaws."

Everyone involved recommended keeping up with software updates.

"We encourage customers to ensure their computers are up-to-date," Misner said.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Windows Security Patch, Microsoft, NSA, NSA Hacking, Cyber Security, PC, Laptops, Backdoor, Windows 10
MTNL Looks to Convert 50 Percent of Its Landline Customers Into Broadband Users
Big Savings on Laptops
NSA Spying Tools: Microsoft Says You Are Safe if You've Installed Latest Windows Updates
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Big Savings on Laptops
TRENDING
  1. Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Launch Data Offers to Counter Reliance Jio Offer
  2. Reliance Jio Offers 1GB Data Per Day for 3 Months at Rs. 309
  3. Nokia 6 Reportedly Receiving Android 7.1.1 Nougat Update
  4. WhatsApp Web Spotted With Message Revoke Feature
  5. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ India Launch Set for Wednesday
  6. How to Check Your Jio Balance
  7. Reliance Jio Prime Subscription Last Date Extended to April 15
  8. Windows 10 Creators Update Will Reach 13 Smartphones, Microsoft Confirms
  9. NASA to Broadcast Live 360-Degree Video of Rocket Launch on Tuesday
  10. How to Enable and Use Game Mode on Windows 10
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.