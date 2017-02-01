Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Netgear Router Passwords Vulnerable to Hack, Firmware Fix Issued for Most Affected Models

 
01 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Netgear Router Passwords Vulnerable to Hack, Firmware Fix Issued for Most Affected Models

Highlights

  • Netgear has issued a fix for 18 out of 31 vulnerable routers
  • The flaw was exposed by cyber-security firm Trustwave
  • Devices with remote management enabled vulnerable to hack

Netgear has issued firmware updates for several of its router models in response to a vulnerability, which was exposed by a cyber-security firm, on its devices that could reportedly be used by hackers to get full access to the device by recovering the admin password. Netgear has acknowledged that the vulnerability occurs when an attacker can access the internal network or when remote management is enabled on the router. The firmware updates follow a warning by US-CERT in December that along with Netgear identified three vulnerable routers made by the company.

Trustwave, the firm which disclosed the flaw, has claimed that the vulnerability is present on more than 10,000 devices that are remotely accessible. "The real number of affected devices is probably in the hundreds of thousands, if not over a million," Trustwave researcher Simon Kenin said in his blog post. In total, 31 models have been listed as vulnerable to the disclosed flaw and Netgear has issued a patch for 18. Two of the models that were previously listed as vulnerable are listed as non-vulnerable now, Kenin points out. The flaw allows attackers to access Web GUI login passwords while password recovery is disabled.

Lazy Encryption Practices Endanger Millions of Internet-Enabled Devices: Report

Even though the remote management feature is turned off by default on devices, it can be turned on through advanced settings by users, Netgear said in its post. The firmware fix has been made available by the company for the following models:

  • R8500
  • R8300
  • R7000
  • R6400
  • R7300DST
  • R7100LG
  • R6300v2
  • WNDR3400v3
  • WNR3500Lv2
  • R6250
  • R6700
  • R6900
  • R8000
  • R7900
  • WNDR4500v2
  • R6200v2
  • WNDR3400v2
  • D6220
  • D6400

Netgear has also released firmware fix for the Web password recovery vulnerability for model V6510. The company has also issued a workaround measure for those devices that are vulnerable but have not received the firmware fix as of now. The gist of the workaround is to manually enable password recovery feature and ensure that remote management is disabled.

Readers who are currently using Netgear branded devices are strongly advised to update their model by going to the dedicated page from company's official post in order to avoid being exposed to a hack.

Tags: Netgear Router Vulnerability, Router Remote Management Vulnerability, Netgear Router Vulnerability Fix, Trustwave, Cyber Security, Netgear Routers, PC, Laptops
Budget 2017: IRCTC Service Charge Waived on Booking Tickets Online
Laptops - Flat 10% OFF
Netgear Router Passwords Vulnerable to Hack, Firmware Fix Issued for Most Affected Models
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Laptops - Flat 10% OFF
TRENDING
  1. Everything You Need to Know about the H-1B Visas
  2. Budget 2017 Highlights: BHIM App, IRCTC Service Taxes, and More
  3. H-1B Visa Reform Bill Tabled in the US Could Double Minimum Salary
  4. iPhone Sales Lift Apple to 'The Best Quarter in the History of Humanity'
  5. iPhone Average Selling Price Rises to Record-High $695, Apple Reveals
  6. Samsung Confirms February 26 Event at MWC; Galaxy Tab S3 Expected
  7. Love Selfies? Make Sure Your Next Phone Has These Features
  8. H-1B Visa Crackdown, Oppo A57 Launch, and More: Your 360 Daily
  9. Vivo V5 Plus vs OnePlus 3T vs Oppo F1 Plus: Battle of the Selfie Phones
  10. Apple Intends to 'Invest Significantly' in India, Says CEO Tim Cook
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.