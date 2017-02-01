Netgear has issued firmware updates for several of its router models in response to a vulnerability, which was exposed by a cyber-security firm, on its devices that could reportedly be used by hackers to get full access to the device by recovering the admin password. Netgear has acknowledged that the vulnerability occurs when an attacker can access the internal network or when remote management is enabled on the router. The firmware updates follow a warning by US-CERT in December that along with Netgear identified three vulnerable routers made by the company.

Trustwave, the firm which disclosed the flaw, has claimed that the vulnerability is present on more than 10,000 devices that are remotely accessible. "The real number of affected devices is probably in the hundreds of thousands, if not over a million," Trustwave researcher Simon Kenin said in his blog post. In total, 31 models have been listed as vulnerable to the disclosed flaw and Netgear has issued a patch for 18. Two of the models that were previously listed as vulnerable are listed as non-vulnerable now, Kenin points out. The flaw allows attackers to access Web GUI login passwords while password recovery is disabled.

Even though the remote management feature is turned off by default on devices, it can be turned on through advanced settings by users, Netgear said in its post. The firmware fix has been made available by the company for the following models:

R8500

R8300

R7000

R6400

R7300DST

R7100LG

R6300v2

WNDR3400v3

WNR3500Lv2

R6250

R6700

R6900

R8000

R7900

WNDR4500v2

R6200v2

WNDR3400v2

D6220

D6400

Netgear has also released firmware fix for the Web password recovery vulnerability for model V6510. The company has also issued a workaround measure for those devices that are vulnerable but have not received the firmware fix as of now. The gist of the workaround is to manually enable password recovery feature and ensure that remote management is disabled.

Readers who are currently using Netgear branded devices are strongly advised to update their model by going to the dedicated page from company's official post in order to avoid being exposed to a hack.