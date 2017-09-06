Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Netgear R6080, R6120 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Routers Launched in India Starting at Rs. 2,700

 
06 September 2017
06 September 2017

Highlights

  • The R6080 supports AC1000 speeds of up to 700Mbps
  • The R6120 supports AC1200 speeds of up to 900Mbps
  • The R6080 costs Rs. 2,700 while the R6120 costs Rs. 3,200

Netgear has launched two new mainstream Wi-Fi 802.11ac routers in India, aimed at users looking to upgrade their existing Wi-Fi 802.11n router. The Netgear R6080 is a dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) AC1000 router with Wi-Fi speeds of up to 700Mbps and is priced at Rs. 2,700. The Netgear R6120 is a dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) AC1200 router with a maximum Wi-Fi speed of 900Mbps, which is priced at Rs. 3,200. Both routers will be available in India starting this month through authorised Netgear partners and resellers.

The Netgear R6080 and R6120 have a total of five 10/100 Ethernet ports each, of which one is a WAN port and the rest are LAN ports. The R6120 also gets a USB 2.0 port for connecting a printer or any storage device and 16MB of onboard flash memory, compared to 8MB on the R6080. The routers are also compatible with Netgear’s genie app which lets users easily setup the router, add more devices, monitor, connect and control the home network from any iPhone, iPad, or Android device. User can also share and stream music or videos, diagnose & repair network issues, set up parental controls and more.

Both routers offer high level WPA/WPA2 security and secure connections. Upon detection, guest devices are automatically directed to access a separate Wi-Fi network so they do not have access to the home network or to the shared USB hard drive containing the host’s personal data. The 5GHz band is said to offer up to 3x improved speed, which is recommended for activities like online gaming and HD video streaming.

“To take advantage of higher broadband bandwidth being offered by telecom service providers and to support newer generation AC devices, home users must upgrade their Wi-Fi routers to dual band technology without burning a hole in their pocket,” said Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager, India and SAARC, Netgear. “The brand new R6080 & R6120 routers from Netgear pack a 3-in-1 bonanza for home users, combining performance, price and value in one attractive solution,” he added.

Android One: What It Is and All That You Need to Know
Netgear R6080, R6120 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Routers Launched in India Starting at Rs. 2,700
 
 

