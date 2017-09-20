Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Neatgear Launches Orbi Tri-band Wi-Fi Systems for Small to Mid-Sized Homes in India: Price, Specifications

 
20 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Neatgear Launches Orbi Tri-band Wi-Fi Systems for Small to Mid-Sized Homes in India: Price, Specifications

Highlights

  • The Orbi RBK30, RBK40 are smaller and less powerful than the RBK50
  • The Orbi RBK30 has a range of 3,500 square feet
  • Both systems include an AC2200 router and wall-plug satellite

Netgear on Tuesday launched two new routers in the Orbi series - the RBK30 and RBK40 Orbi Tri-band Wi-Fi Systems - for small to mid-sized homes in India. The Orbi series started with the RBK50 and introduced a new design language. The new RBK30 and RBK40 start at Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 26,000, respectively, and will be available on Amazon India from the Diwali season.

The Orbi RBK30 and RBK40 follow a similar design but are smaller and less powerful in terms of coverage area compared to the Orbi RBK50. Netgear says it is introducing new form factors for Orbi to provide customers with more choice of style and flexibility of Wi-Fi placement. The Orbi RBK30 has a smaller range of 3,500 square feet compared to the Orbi RBK40 that can cover an area of up to 4,000 square feet. Both the Orbi Tri-band Wi-Fi Systems include an AC2200 router and wall-plug satellite for wider coverage area.

Additionally, the new Orbi Systems support 802.11ac AC2200 Wi-Fi speeds up to 2.2Gbps, supporting simultaneous 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi bands on the router and satellite, which maintains the same name (SSID). It has 4 Gigabit Ethernet ports, and the company is touting easy installation via the Android or iOS apps.

Netgear says the price for an Orbi RBK30 with one AC2200 router and one wall plug satellite is priced between Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 22,000, while the Orbi RBK40 with a similar configuration can be purchased between Rs. 24,000 to Rs. 26,000. The Orbi RBK50 is already available on Amazon India and can be bought for as low as Rs. 26,999 during the Amazon Great India Festival that's currently live.

"Each of these new Orbi systems with AC2200 WiFi are faster than competitive products with legacy AC1200 Wi-Fi," said Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager, India and SAARC, Netgear. "Furthermore, all Orbi home Wi-Fi systems are Tri-band versus the competition which is dual band mesh. Due to the use of the innovative Tri-band technology, multiple independent reviewers and testers around the world have proven that Orbi Wi-Fi systems deliver far superior performance for more simultaneously streaming devices."

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Netgear, Orbi Tri-band Wi-Fi Systems, Orbi RBK30, Orbi RBK40, Routers, PC, Laptops
Sanket Vijayasarathy

When not indulging in reading or writing, Sanket fanboys over The Flash, Star Wars, Coldplay, and U2. A techie by day and TV show junkie by night, he believes both go ... More

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet With 10.1-Inch Display, Alexa Support Launched
Words With Friends by Zynga Adds 50,000 Pop Culture Words
Hot Deals
Neatgear Launches Orbi Tri-band Wi-Fi Systems for Small to Mid-Sized Homes in India: Price, Specifications
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: The Best Offers From Day 1
  2. Amazon Sale Offers: Up to 40 Percent Off on Mobiles, 160 Exclusive Phones
  3. Reliance Jio Drops JioFi 4G Hotspot Price in 'Festive Celebration Offer'
  4. Google Tez App: How to Use and Early Takeaways
  5. Paytm Cashback Sale Offers Deals on iPhone 7, Google Pixel, TVs, and More
  6. Amazon Sale: New Offer Lets You Pay Next Year for Products You Buy
  7. Flipkart Offers on Mobile, Laptops Revealed: Best Deals to Watch Out for
  8. Google Pixelbook, Home Mini Smart Speaker, and More Leaked
  9. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Get a Price Cut in India Ahead of Navratras
  10. Apple Increases App Download Limit to 150MB Over Cellular Connectivity
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.