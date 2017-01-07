MSI, the company behind the gaming PCs and laptops, has announced a refreshed lineup of its gaming laptops in India that are powered by Intel's newly launched Kaby Lake processors. The new 7th-generation Intel Core i7-powered laptops also pack Nvidia's latest GTX 10 series GPUs that bring 4K support and an improved virtual reality performance. MSI's 7th-generation laptop lineup includes MSI GT83VR 7RE Titan SLI, GT73VR 7RF Titan Pro 4K, GS63VR 7RF Stealth Pro, GE62 7RE Apache Pro, and GP62 7RD Leopard.

Talking about the specifications, MSI GT83VR 7RE Titan SLI is the company's first VR-optimised laptop with an IPS level screen. With VR optimisation, gamers will be able to experience games inside the VR headsets. This gaming laptop is powered by Intel Kaby Lake Core i7-7820HK+CM238 CPU and Nvidia's dual GTX 1080 8GB GDDR5X GPU for graphics performance.

It runs Windows 10 on Super Raid 4-512GB NVMe SSD drive with 1TB 7200rpm hard drive. It is said to be the only laptop that features Cherry MX Speed Sliver RGB Switches and an ergonomic keyboard for best tactile feedback of 1.2mm mechanical actuation, light 45g key switches, and Gold contacts. The GT83VR 7RE Titan SLI comes with multi-color RGB backlighting and will be available at a price of Rs. 3,49,990.

Coming to the second laptop, the GT73VR 7RF Titan Pro 4K, as the name suggests, sports a 4K LCD built-in display with a resolution of up to 3840x2160 pixels and support for 100 percent Adobe RGB colour gamut. The laptop runs Windows 10 on Super Raid 4-512GB NVMe SSD and a 1TB 7200rpm hard disk drive. It is powered by Intel's Core i7-7820HK that gives it power not only to run 4K games, but to edit 4K videos as well. The GT73VR 7RF Titan Pro 4K is priced at Rs. 3,34,990.

The third laptop of the company's GS series is GS63VR 7RF Stealth Pro. It packs a 15.6-inch screen that has full-HD resolution, along with the anti-glare feature and 100 percent Adobe RGB colour gamut. The laptop is powered by a 7th gen Intel Core-i7 7700HQ+HM175 CPU, paired with a full desktop class Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU and 6GB of GDDR5 graphics RAM. For storage, it houses a 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD that can give a speed up to 2,200MBps. MSI's GS63VR 7RF Stealth Proia will be available at Rs. 1,77,990.

The final members of the refreshed laptop lineup are GE62 7RE Apache Pro and GP62 7RD Leopard. Both the laptops share similar specifications like the Intel Kaby Lake Core-i7 7700HQ+HM175 processor. The GE62 7RE Apache Pro is powered by the Nvidia GeForce 1050Ti GPU with 4GB of GDDR5 RAM while the GP62 7RD Leopard utilises the GTX 1050 with 2GB of GDDR5 RAM. The GE62 7RE Apache Pro is priced at Rs. 1,29,990, and the price of GP62 7RD Leopard has not been revealed yet.