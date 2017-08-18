MSI has launched a new lineup of gaming notebooks in India. It has announced the GT75VR Titan Pro, GE73VR Raider, and GE63VR Raider notebooks for Rs. 3,24,990, Rs. 1,85,990, and Rs. 1,49,990 in India. All the three laptops feature the latest seventh generation Intel Core i7 processors, Nvidia's current generation GPUs, and are VR ready as well.

MSI GT75VR Titan Pro

Starting with the most expensive GT75VR Titan Pro, it sports a 17.3-inch full-HD display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Core i7 7820HK CPU with over 4GHz overclock capability, 32GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, 1TB HDD, and Killer N1535 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chipset. The GT75VR Titan comes with 3 GPU options: GeForce GTX 1080, GeForce GTX 1070 SLI, or GeForce GTX 1070.

The notebook sports a mechanical gaming keyboard with tactile feedback, more durability, and RGB backlighting under every key. The keyboard was designed in collaboration with Steel Series. It incorporates a sophisticated cooling system, and is loaded with gaming features like True Color Technology 2.0, NAHIMIC VR, an upgraded Dragon Center, and much more.

MSI GE63VR Raider and GE73VR Raider

The MSI GE63VR Raider and GE73VR Raider are available in 15.6-inch and 17.4-inch full-HD displays respectively. The former comes with Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5 GPU, while the latter offers a Nvidia GTX 1070 8GB GDDR5 GPU. It also features the customisable per-key RGB gaming keyboard made by SteelSeries. The USB port also comes with its own LED lighting.

GE63VR Raider and GE73VR Raider are powered by an Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor, has 16GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 1TB HDD. The laptops have two year warranty, and also feature Killer N1435 combo Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chipset.

The two models sport the latest Cooler Boost 5 technology for heat management in intense gaming situations. MSI claims that the laptops also boast of the fastest 3ms 120Hz panel with 94 percent NTSC Color Gamut for smoother and sharper HDR ready visuals.

It boasts of giant speakers by Dynaudio, which is a full-sized chamber that is 5x bigger than any regular design; and the speakers are also 2 to 3x bigger than others at this level of laptops. It offers over 50 percent enhancements on audio quality, sound detail and volume. MSI claims it produces over 105dBA in a smaller chassis and slimmer body than previous GE platform.