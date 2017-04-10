Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Microsoft's Windows Insider Preview Is Now Business-Friendly

 
10 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Microsoft's Windows Insider Preview Is Now Business-Friendly

Highlights

  • Users can register with Azure Active Directory corporate credentials
  • Users need admin rights to computers to test early builds
  • Preview program earlier required users to register with personal accounts

Microsoft's Windows Insider Preview has been available for quite some time but till now it required users to register using their personal accounts. However, now the Redmond-based company has opened up the gates for businesses as with Microsoft's Windows Insider Program for Business, users can now be a part of the preview program with their corporate credentials.

The Windows Insider Program for Business ensures that business users can register and get access to the early builds of Windows using their Azure Active Directory corporate credentials. "This option will also increase the visibility of feedback submitted by you and others in your organisation - especially on features that support your productivity and business needs. We'll also help you deepen your connections with the IT Pro community, collect feedback within your organisation, and resolve blocking or critical issues to better support your organization's needs sooner,' the company says on its website.

The company says that incorporating Insider Preview Builds into deployment plans by businesses enables them to prepare their organisation for the upcoming updates of Windows 10. It says that the builds also help them to deploy new services and tools more quickly, to help secure their applications, and to increase the productivity and confidence in the stability of their environment.

Notably, users will need admin rights to their computers before they start testing out the preview builds. The company says that it will be rolling out more features aimed at supporting IT Professionals and business users in Insider community. You can find the complete set of instructions to join the program in company's blog.

Considering that the early builds might come with their share of issues and bugs, it will be interesting to see how many businesses will opt to test them out. For those of us who are in business of news and prefer to test out features as soon as they are available, this sure is a welcome change.

Tags: Windows Insider Program for Business, Microsoft Windows Insider Preview, PC, Laptops, Tablets, Microsoft, Windows Preview Builds, Windows
Coolpad Cool 1 Dual 3GB RAM Variant to Become Available Online at Rs. 10,999
Unboxed Mobiles
Microsoft's Windows Insider Preview Is Now Business-Friendly
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Unboxed Mobiles
TRENDING
  1. How to Get Jio Summer Surprise Offer Even Now
  2. Snapdeal Founders' Letter to Employees All but Confirms Imminent Sale
  3. Jio Summer Surprise Canceled, Moto G5 Launch, and More News This Week
  4. Reliance Jio to Unveil New Tariffs and 'Exciting' Offers Soon
  5. BSNL's New Plan Offers Up to 300GB Data per Month, Free Night Calls
  6. Jio 'Summer Surprise' Offer Cancelled: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Meet the Indian Startups That Want You to Grow Your Own Food
  8. Vivo V5 Plus IPL Limited Edition Smartphone Goes on Sale in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy S8+ With 6GB RAM, 128GB Inbuilt Storage Up for Pre-Orders
  10. Moto E4, Moto E4 Plus Specifications Reportedly Spotted on US FCC
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.