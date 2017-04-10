Microsoft's Windows Insider Preview Is Now Business-Friendly

Microsoft's Windows Insider Preview has been available for quite some time but till now it required users to register using their personal accounts. However, now the Redmond-based company has opened up the gates for businesses as with Microsoft's Windows Insider Program for Business, users can now be a part of the preview program with their corporate credentials.

The Windows Insider Program for Business ensures that business users can register and get access to the early builds of Windows using their Azure Active Directory corporate credentials. "This option will also increase the visibility of feedback submitted by you and others in your organisation - especially on features that support your productivity and business needs. We'll also help you deepen your connections with the IT Pro community, collect feedback within your organisation, and resolve blocking or critical issues to better support your organization's needs sooner,' the company says on its website.

The company says that incorporating Insider Preview Builds into deployment plans by businesses enables them to prepare their organisation for the upcoming updates of Windows 10. It says that the builds also help them to deploy new services and tools more quickly, to help secure their applications, and to increase the productivity and confidence in the stability of their environment.

Notably, users will need admin rights to their computers before they start testing out the preview builds. The company says that it will be rolling out more features aimed at supporting IT Professionals and business users in Insider community. You can find the complete set of instructions to join the program in company's blog.

Considering that the early builds might come with their share of issues and bugs, it will be interesting to see how many businesses will opt to test them out. For those of us who are in business of news and prefer to test out features as soon as they are available, this sure is a welcome change.