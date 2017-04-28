Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Microsoft's Silver Lining: Surface Loses, but Windows Wins

 
28 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Microsoft's Silver Lining: Surface Loses, but Windows Wins

Highlights

  • Microsoft's Surface range competes with PC partners like Dell, Lenovo, HP
  • Surface revenue declined 26 percent to $831 million
  • Rebounding sales of Windows PCs to schools, businesses has been a boon

Microsoft Corp's lineup of Surface tablets, laptops and desktop computers has always been a paradox.

The software company's surprise foray into hardware became a billion-dollar-plus business and even managed to outclass longtime rival Apple with its Surface Studio desktop machine last fall, according to some tech critics.

At the same time, the Surface range competes with Microsoft's longstanding PC maker partners, such as Dell Technologies, Lenovo and HP, which pay billions of dollars to licence Windows, Microsoft's traditional cash cow.

Those two facets came into sharp relief in the latest quarter, when Surface sales suffered while Microsoft's own Windows licensing customers prospered.

How Apple and Microsoft Are Keeping the Desktop Off Its Deathbed

Surface revenue declined 26 percent to $831 million (roughly Rs. 5,336 crores), its lowest tally in a year. Meanwhile, the overall PC industry staged a slight comeback, notching a 0.6 percent gain in shipments for the first time in years, according to IDC. That helped drive Microsoft's Windows licensing revenue up 5 percent this quarter.

Effectively, Microsoft lost in Surface sales, but it gained in Windows licensing.

It has always been part of Microsoft's Surface strategy to release flagship models that goad the rest of the PC industry to improve its products, said Microsoft investor relations director Zack Moxcey.

He said competition from PC makers selling lower-priced hardware, along with some Surface hardware nearing time for an upgrade, led to the lower Surface sales.

"It's definitely about driving the health and performance of the broader windows ecosystem," Moxcey said.

Buried in the supplemental information Microsoft provides investors, there was further silver lining. The company said sales of Windows licenses destined for consumer PCs was down 1 percent, but revenue for more lucrative Windows licenses for business and educational computers was up 10 percent.

Moxcey said this was attributable to sales of higher-priced machines, especially for businesses. "That carries a higher revenue-per-license for us," he said.

The data fits with Dell's latest results, as the PC maker's sales of computers to businesses rose 11.6 percent year over year to $6.6 billion in its last quarter, versus 8.5 percent growth for consumer PCs.

Rebounding sales of Windows PCs to schools and businesses is a boon for Microsoft, which is staking its comeback on business and productivity software.

And higher Windows revenue per licence means that the Surface strategy - to pull the PC industry back upmarket with expensive flagship machines after a years-long race to the bottom on prices - might be getting some traction.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: PC, Tablets, Mobiles, Apps, Internet, Microsoft, Laptops, Apple, Microsoft Earnings
Moto G Plus
Microsoft's Silver Lining: Surface Loses, but Windows Wins
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moto G Plus
TRENDING
  1. 5 Things to Expect From Reliance Jio in 2017
  2. Vivo V5s Launched, Moto E4 Leaked, iPhone 8 Rumours, and More: 360 Daily
  3. Is Now the Best Time to Switch to iPhone in India?
  4. These Smart Poles Honk to Warn of Oncoming Vehicles
  5. Reliance Jio vs BSNL vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs Idea: The Best Data Plans
  6. Google Found to Be India's Most Attractive Employer by Randstad Survey
  7. Acer Predator Triton 700, Helios 300 Gaming Laptops Launched
  8. Vivo V5s With 20-Megapixel Front Camera, 64GB Storage Launched in India
  9. Microsoft's Silver Lining: Surface Loses, but Windows Wins
  10. Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.