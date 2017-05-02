Microsoft's much talked about Spring launch event is just hours away, and leaks of the alleged Surface Laptop refuse to stop. The Surface Laptop has been leaked in several images, from various angles, revealing all design details, including many of its specification details as well. The Surface Laptop is alleged to be Microsoft's answer to Google's Chromebook that have picked up great interest in the market ever since Android apps integration was introduced last year.

Tipster WalkingCat has tweeted a lot of images, and specification details of the Surface Laptop scheduled to launch at the event in New York. The laptop will sport a 13.5-inch PixelSense display with 3:2 aspect ratio and 3.4 million pixels - the resolution is unspecified. It runs on a new platform called Windows 10 S which was (previously tipped to be called Windows 10 Cloud). This OS will be a lighter version of Windows 10, and is said to only run verified apps from the Windows Store. Early leaks also suggest that Windows 10 S will only work with Universal Windows Platform apps from the Windows Store, and not all of them.

The laptop will reportedly weigh just 1.25kg, and be 14.47mm thick at the back, and 9.9mm thick at the front. According to the tipster, the Surface Laptop will come in four colour options - Platinum, Burgundy, Cobalt Blue, and Graphite Gold. The images tip that the laptop will sport a regular USB port, a Surface power connector, and a mini DisplayPort. Interestingly, there's no USB Type-C port support seen in the photos. Lastly, the laptop is tipped to sport an Alcantra keyboard, the same material that was used on the Surface Pro 4 keyboard. Looking at the design and specifications, the laptop seems rather premium, and it's possible Microsoft may unveil cheaper versions as well.

Photo Credit: Walking Cat

Leaked earlier, the minimum specification requirements for the Surface Laptop include a quad-core Celeron (or better) processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB or 64GB of storage. Optional pen or touch support is also included. Microsoft is also looking to include all-day battery life in the mix, to lure students.

In any case, this is all just speculation and Microsoft will put all rumours to an end at the event that begins at 9.30am ET (7.00pm IST).

Photo Credit: Walking Cat