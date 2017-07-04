Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Windows 10 Timeline Feature Won’t Arrive With Fall Creators Update, Reveals Microsoft

 
04 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Windows 10 Timeline Feature Won’t Arrive With Fall Creators Update, Reveals Microsoft

Highlights

  • Timeline is more or less like Apple’s continuity feature
  • Microsoft executive confirms that the feature has been delayed
  • It will now arrive in early builds after Windows 10 Fall Creators Update

Microsoft announced its promising Timeline feature earlier this year, and claimed that it would arrive with the scheduled fall feature update. However, the company has now confirmed that the feature won’t be a part of the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, and instead, be rolled out in early builds by the end of the year.

This means that Timeline will see the light of day only in the next big Windows 10 update next year. Microsoft executive Joe Belfiore confirmed to The Verge that the feature won’t be a part of the fall update. “Timeline won't be in the Fall Creators Update. We're planning for it to be in early insider builds shortly after Fall Creators Update is out,” he confirmed.

For those unaware, Timeline is a feature that will offer a historical view of everything that you do across Windows 10 devices. Timeline will allow users to jump back in time with a visual timeline that displays what a user was doing previously on another Windows 10 device, and easily hop back into files, apps, and websites as if it was real time. For example, if you are working on your smartphone on a document that's stored on your OneDrive, this activity will show up on your Timeline as well.

The Timeline view will be made available on Android and iOS devices via the Cortana app, which now also offers the ability to pick up where you left off on other devices. This works similar to how Apple’s Continuity feature offers for iOS and macOS.

Microsoft is expected to roll out the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update in September, while the next Windows 10 update with the Timeline feature should be rolled out in March next year.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Windows 10, Microsoft, Timeline, Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, Windows 10 Update, PCs, Laptops, Mobiles
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Microsoft Confirms Changes Are Coming as Layoff Rumours Abound
Ransomware Attacks: Family Firm in Ukraine Says Not Responsible
Hot Deals
Windows 10 Timeline Feature Won’t Arrive With Fall Creators Update, Reveals Microsoft
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hot Deals
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio Promotional Offers End in July: What Happens Next?
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 4 to Go on Sale via Amazon India, Mi.com Today
  3. iPhone 8 White Colour Variant Seen in New Batch of Renders
  4. Lenovo Vibe K5 Note Gets a Rs. 3,000 Price Cut on Flipkart
  5. Xiaomi Redmi 4 Review: The Best Smartphone Under Rs. 10,000?
  6. Moto E4 Reportedly Goes on Sale in India; Moto E4 Plus Coming Soon
  7. Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 Android Smartphones Launched in India
  8. GST Effect: Apple India Slashes Prices of iPhone and Other Products
  9. Airtel Monsoon Surprise Offer Now Live: How to Get 30GB of Free 4G Data
  10. Nokia 3 Now Online, GST Effect, OnePlus 5's Woes, and More News This Week
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.