Microsoft announced its promising Timeline feature earlier this year, and claimed that it would arrive with the scheduled fall feature update. However, the company has now confirmed that the feature won’t be a part of the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, and instead, be rolled out in early builds by the end of the year.

This means that Timeline will see the light of day only in the next big Windows 10 update next year. Microsoft executive Joe Belfiore confirmed to The Verge that the feature won’t be a part of the fall update. “Timeline won't be in the Fall Creators Update. We're planning for it to be in early insider builds shortly after Fall Creators Update is out,” he confirmed.

For those unaware, Timeline is a feature that will offer a historical view of everything that you do across Windows 10 devices. Timeline will allow users to jump back in time with a visual timeline that displays what a user was doing previously on another Windows 10 device, and easily hop back into files, apps, and websites as if it was real time. For example, if you are working on your smartphone on a document that's stored on your OneDrive, this activity will show up on your Timeline as well.

The Timeline view will be made available on Android and iOS devices via the Cortana app, which now also offers the ability to pick up where you left off on other devices. This works similar to how Apple’s Continuity feature offers for iOS and macOS.

Microsoft is expected to roll out the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update in September, while the next Windows 10 update with the Timeline feature should be rolled out in March next year.