Microsoft to Host Its Spring Launch Event on May 2

After many rumours, Microsoft has finally sent out invites for an education-focused event on May 2. The event will be held in New York City at 9.30am ET (7.00pm IST), and Microsoft is expected to announce something in software and hardware. However, reports indicate that a Surface Book successor won't be unveiled, neither will a new Surface Pro device, or the alleged Surface Phone.

The Verge cites sources familiar with Microsoft's plans, to claim that a Surface Phone or a new Surface Pro device won't be unveiled. Furthermore, earlier reports claim that the successor to the Surface Book is not yet ready, and won't be announced at the Spring 2017 hardware event at least. The report adds that at least one new piece of hardware is expected to be unveiled - something that's likely education focused.

ZDNet's Mary Jo Foley on the other hand expects Windows 10 Cloud to be announced at the event.

The Surface Book 2 is expected to ditch the 2-in-1 design, and apparently, be a regular laptop with no detachable or 360-degree hinge that can transform the laptop into a tablet, prop it up in tent mode and also be able to use it flat on a table top. Design wise, that's quite disappointing, but the Surface Book 2 will be cheaper starting at $1,000 (roughly Rs. 65,500). It's rather troublesome to see Microsoft not ready with a Surface Book successor, since the last Surface Book was launched in October 2015, and last year we were treated with a meagre performance based upgrade only.

Microsoft may take this opportunity to reveal the hardware design of the Xbox Project Scorpio scheduled for the E3 event in June, or may just announce a successor to the Surface 3 tablets. Microsoft may alternatively be planning to launch an entirely new Surface category, but clarity on that can only be achieved if Microsoft decides to let some hints out ahead of the event.