Microsoft has long been rumoured to conduct a Spring 2017 hardware launch event, but the company hasn’t announced any such plans as of yet. Now, a fresh report claims that Microsoft does intend to host a hardware event in Spring, but doesn’t plan to reveal the Surface Book 2 then. The report states that the successor to the Surface Book is not yet ready, and won’t be announced at the Spring 2017 hardware event at least.

ZDNet's Mary Jo Foley reports that Microsoft is still expected to conduct its Spring 2017 hardware event, but her sources claim that the Surface Book 2 won’t be announced as it isn’t ready yet. What is going to be announced at the launch event is mystery at best for now.

The Surface Book 2 is expected to ditch the 2-in-1 design, and apparently, be a regular laptop with no detachable or 360-degree hinge that can transform the laptop into a tablet, prop it up in tent mode and also be able to use it flat on a table top. Design wise, that's quite disappointing, but the Surface Book 2 will be cheaper starting at $1,000 (roughly Rs. 65,500).

It’s rather troublesome to see Microsoft not ready with a Surface Book successor, since the last Surface Book was launched in October 2015, and last year we were treated with a meagre performance based upgrade only.

Microsoft may be planning to launch an entirely new Surface category, but clarity on that can only be achieved if Microsoft hints at an event in Spring. ZDNet’s Mary Jo Foley also states that it’s unlikely that the next-generation Surface Mobiles will be launched at the Spring event, leaving it all up to speculations and guesses for now.