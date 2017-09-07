Microsoft is gearing up for another event in October, and its most likely going to announce a new Surface device. The company is set to host an event on October 31, and its Surface product lead Panos Panay will take centre stage to unveil Microsoft's next big offering. It is widely expected that Microsoft will finally launch the next-generation Surface Book at the event.

The Verge confirms that Microsoft is hosting a Future Decoded event in London from October 31 to November 1. Microsoft also revealed to the publication that Panay will be speaking at the event, and its sources claim that at least one device will be launched at the event. Furthermore, Microsoft typically launches new Surface products in the fall, and all of this points to a new Surface device.

This year in May, Microsoft launched the new Surface Laptop with Windows 10 S operating system aiming to compete with Chromebooks. The new Surface Pro was also launched in the same month. While we would ideally want the much delayed Surface Phone to launch at the event, the company is more likely to announce the new Surface Book.

According to previous leaks, the new Surface Book is expected to ditch the 2-in-1 design, and apparently, be a regular laptop with no detachable or 360-degree hinge that can transform the laptop into a tablet, prop it up in tent mode and also be able to use it flat on a table top. Design wise, that's quite disappointing, but the Surface Book 2 will be cheaper starting at $1,000 (roughly Rs. 65,500). To recall, the last Surface Book was launched in October 2015, and last year we were treated with a meagre performance based upgrade only. An LTE version of the Surface Pro is also expected to be launched.