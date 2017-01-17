Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Microsoft CEO Nadella Says US President-Elect Donald Trump Doesn't Make Him Nervous

 
17 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Microsoft CEO Nadella Says US President-Elect Donald Trump Doesn't Make Him Nervous

Highlights

  • Microsoft employs over 113,000 people worldwide
  • Nadella says Trump's ascent has not changed the roadmap for Microsoft
  • "We've already created a tremendous amount of high-paying jobs in the US"

US President-elect Donald Trump does not make India-born Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella nervous, and he is confident about the tech giant's place as a job creator.

"We're a US-based company that operates worldwide and our predominant employment is in the United States," Indian-American Nadella told CNNTech at the Digital Life Design tech conference in Munich on Monday.

"We've already created a tremendous amount of high-paying jobs in the US."

Microsoft employs over 113,000 people worldwide, more than 64,000 of whom are in the US, mainly in Washington state, according to the company.

But Nadella said Trump's ascent to become the President has not changed the roadmap much for Microsoft.

"If anything, we'll double down on what we've always done, which is be a US company that operates in the United States very responsibly, but also being a multinational company that contributes into every country that we work in."

In the wake of Trump's win in the November 8 election, companies are eager to play up the number of Americans they employ, CNN reported.

Companies like Amazon have made very public announcements about the jobs they expect to add, with messaging that seems to be in direct response to the real-estate magnate's win.

Last month, the President-elect met with Nadella and 12 other technology titans in a bid to heal rifts and get them on board with his programme of creating more jobs and increasing investments in the US.

Trump, who had slammed the technology sector during his campaign for exporting jobs and manufacturing overseas, hailed them as an "amazing group of people", and promised them, "I am here to help you folks do well".

Tags: Microsoft, Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella, Donald Trump, PC, Laptops, Apps, Internet, US, Microsoft Jobs
TRAI Seeks Views on Carbon Footprint Reduction in Telecom Sector
Laptops - Flat 10% OFF
Microsoft CEO Nadella Says US President-Elect Donald Trump Doesn't Make Him Nervous
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Laptops - Flat 10% OFF
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 India Launch Confirmed for January 19
  2. Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro With 6GB of RAM Launched in India
  3. WhatsApp Notifications Get New, Improved Functionality on Android Nougat
  4. Vodafone Offers 4GB 4G Data at Rs. 250, 22GB at Rs. 999 Per Month
  5. Amazon Great Indian Sale Returns, 3-Day Festival Begins Friday
  6. Microsoft Surface Phone May Be a Foldable Smartphone, Tips Patent
  7. Samsung Galaxy S8 Tipped to Bring Big Changes to S Health App
  8. Lenovo P2 Launch, Airtel Payments Bank, and More News This Week
  9. Gene Cernan, Last Astronaut to Walk on the Moon, Dies at 82
  10. Flipkart Teases the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 as Its Exclusive
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.