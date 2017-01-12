Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Microsoft Agrees to Windows 10 Adjustments With Swiss Data Watchdog

 
12 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Microsoft Agrees to Windows 10 Adjustments With Swiss Data Watchdog

Switzerland's data protection czar will not take Microsoft to court after the US company agreed to adopt recommendations for improving data processing transparency for its Windows 10 operating system, the government agency said.

The Swiss Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner (FDPIC) said on Wednesday it had concluded an investigation into the operating system begun in 2015, which it said revealed data protection gaps under Swiss law.

"The FDPIC investigations revealed that data processing in connection with Windows 10 did not conform in every respect with the data protection legislation," the authority said in a statement.

In response, Microsoft made proposals to the commissioner which had been agreed after adjustments by the FDPIC.

"The technical implementation of the modifications requested by the FDPIC will be carried out worldwide as part of the two Windows 10 software releases planned for 2017," the FDPIC said.

The Swiss government agency said the agreement with Microsoft meant there was "no need for court proceedings".

A Microsoft spokesman said the company appreciated the opportunity to discuss Windows 10 with the Swiss Data Protection Authority.

"As a global business, Microsoft is committed to complying with all applicable laws in the countries in which we offer our services and products," he said.

Microsoft says in a blog on its website that it is committed to protecting consumers' privacy with the product.

In its 2015-2016 annual report, the FDPIC said the system's quick installation or "get going fast" option automatically activated nearly all data transfer and access processes, which meant user data, including location details, browser and search history, keyboard entries and nearby Wi-Fi networks, automatically went to Microsoft.

In concluding its investigation, the FDPIC said the Windows 10 "quick access" and "customize settings" pages had not fully met transparency requirements. Information was lacking on the content of browser, feedback and diagnostic data, as well as on the length of time that transmitted data would be stored, it said.

© Thomson Reuters 2016

Tags: Microsoft, Windows 10, Swiss Data Protection Authority, Windows 10 OS, PC, Laptops, Mobiles
BBC to Challenge Netflix and Amazon for Online Market
Lenovo Tab 3 Essential 710i
Microsoft Agrees to Windows 10 Adjustments With Swiss Data Watchdog
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Lenovo Tab 3 Essential 710i
TRENDING
  1. Nokia to Unveil More Android Smartphones on February 26
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Set to Launch in India on January 19
  3. WhatsApp Set to Get GIF Image Search, Raise Media Sharing Limit to 30
  4. Watch Today's HTC Phone Launch Event Live
  5. Lenovo P2 Review
  6. Idea Cellular Offers 3GB Free Data to Lure Customers to Its 4G Network
  7. Lenovo P2 With 5100mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Xiaomi Mi 6 Tipped to Launch With 6GB of RAM, Dual Rear Camera Setup
  9. Reliance Jio Offered Highest Average Download Speeds in December - TRAI
  10. Apologise or We Cancel Visas, Sushma Swaraj Warns Amazon
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.