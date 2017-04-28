Micron Names SanDisk Co-Founder Sanjay Mehrotra as CEO

Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc named SanDisk co-founder Sanjay Mehrotra its chief executive, replacing Mark Durcan who announced his retirement in February.

Mehrotra's appointment will be effective May 8, post which, Durcan will serve as an adviser to the company until early August.

Durcan, a 30-year Micron veteran, took the top job in 2012 after long-time CEO Steve Appleton was killed in a plane crash.

Mehrotra, who will also become Micron's president and join the company's board, served as CEO of SandDisk from 2011 to 2016.

He spearheaded the $16 billion acquisition of the company by US hard-disk maker Western Digital Corp last year.

Micron shares were up 1 percent in premarket trading on Thursday.

