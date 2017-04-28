Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Micron Names SanDisk Co-Founder Sanjay Mehrotra as CEO

 
28 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Micron Names SanDisk Co-Founder Sanjay Mehrotra as CEO

Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc named SanDisk co-founder Sanjay Mehrotra its chief executive, replacing Mark Durcan who announced his retirement in February.

Mehrotra's appointment will be effective May 8, post which, Durcan will serve as an adviser to the company until early August.

Durcan, a 30-year Micron veteran, took the top job in 2012 after long-time CEO Steve Appleton was killed in a plane crash.

Mehrotra, who will also become Micron's president and join the company's board, served as CEO of SandDisk from 2011 to 2016.

He spearheaded the $16 billion acquisition of the company by US hard-disk maker Western Digital Corp last year.

Micron shares were up 1 percent in premarket trading on Thursday.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Micron, SanDisk, Mobiles, Tablets, PC, Laptops
Facebook Messenger Lite Now Available in 132 More Countries; Not Yet in India
GoPro Reports Strong Sales of Flagship Cameras and Karma Drones
Moto G Plus
Micron Names SanDisk Co-Founder Sanjay Mehrotra as CEO
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moto G Plus
TRENDING
  1. 5 Things to Expect From Reliance Jio in 2017
  2. Is Now the Best Time to Switch to iPhone in India?
  3. Vivo V5s Launched, Moto E4 Leaked, iPhone 8 Rumours, and More: 360 Daily
  4. Find Out When Your Nexus, Pixel Will Receive Its Last Security Update
  5. Samsung Galaxy S8 Red Tint Display Issue Fix Is Now Rolling Out
  6. Google Found to Be India's Most Attractive Employer by Randstad Survey
  7. Vivo V5s With 20-Megapixel Front Camera, 64GB Storage Launched in India
  8. Microsoft's Silver Lining: Surface Loses, but Windows Wins
  9. BlackBerry KEYone QWERTY Android Smartphone Will Go on Sale on May 31
  10. Nintendo Announces New 2DS XL That's Lighter and Sports a Larger Display
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.