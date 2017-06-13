Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Logitech Introduces World's First Wireless Charging Mousepad, Two New Gaming Mice

 
13 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Logitech Introduces World's First Wireless Charging Mousepad, Two New Gaming Mice

Highlights

  • Powerplay mousepad will continually charge your wireless mouse
  • Logitech G903 and G703 wireless gaming mouse also announced
  • Powerplay is will cost around $100 (roughly Rs. 6,433)

While we've been distracted by the benefits of wireless charging technology for smartphones, Logitech has found a very practical use for it in the form of a mousepad. The Logitech G Powerplay is the world's first wireless charging system for gaming mice, which is being launched alongside two new flagship gaming mice Logitech G903 and G703. The Logitech Powerplay is priced around $100 (roughly Rs. 6,433) and will be available some time in August, while the Logitech G903 and G703 wireless gaming mice are priced at $150 (roughly Rs. 9,650) and $100, respectively and will be available in June. India pricing and availability are yet to be known.

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech, says that Powerplay is a departure from existing wireless charging standards and is designed to deliver uninterrupted charging over surface of the mousepad, which essentially means your wireless mouse will constantly be charged when in use. The wireless charging system uses an application of electromagnetic resonance that creates an energy field on the surface of the 275x320mm mousepad. Notably, the company also says that this will not hamper or cause any interference with the mouse's functionality.

"For decades, we've pioneered development in wireless gaming, and our new Powerplay and Lightspeed wireless technologies continue this commitment to wireless superiority," said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech G. "With Powerplay, Lightspeed and our new G903 and G703 mice, you'll get unbeatable precision, lag-free performance and infinite power, which gives gamers the highest-quality experience."

logitech g903 mouse logitech

The new Powerplay mousepad is accompanied with two new wireless gaming mice, Logitech G903 and G703. Logitech says the mice come equipped with PMW3366 optical sensor which has zero smoothing, filtering or acceleration across the entire DPI range (200-12,000 DPI) for accurate tracking and consistent responsiveness, even at speeds over 400 IPS.

In terms of looks, the mice have a pretty intimidating body design with advanced mechanical button tensioning that give the left and right mouse buttons a good feel, response and consistency. The buttons are also more durable with up to 50 million click switches. Despite its solid feel, the mice have been designed to give a perfect grip, with rubber grips on either sides for greater control. Gamers can assign the buttons with custom game commands using Logitech Gaming Software (LGS).

Lastly, at the heart of both the Powerplay mousepad and the gaming mice is Logitech G's Lightspeed wireless technology that delivers competition-level responsiveness at speeds faster than many competitive wired gaming mice.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Logitech, Logitech G, Logitech Powerplay, Wireless Charing, Wireless Charging System, Logitech G903, Logitech G703, Wireless Mouse, PC, Laptops
Sanket Vijayasarathy

When not indulging in reading or writing, Sanket fanboys over The Flash, Star Wars, Coldplay, and U2. A techie by day and TV show junkie by night, he believes both go ... More

New Technique to Identify 'IMSI Catchers' That Pretend to Be Cell Towers
Google My Business Website Builder Now Launched for SMEs in India
Logitech Introduces World's First Wireless Charging Mousepad, Two New Gaming Mice
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Feature phone
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 Android Smartphones Launched in India
  2. Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 Prices in India Announced: Event Highlights
  3. Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3 Android Phones to Launch in India Today
  4. WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These Platforms on June 30
  5. Lack of Software May Delay GST E-Way Bill Implementation
  6. Jio Free Data Offer, Xbox One X Unveiled, and More: Your 360 Daily
  7. Moto E4 Plus With 5000mAh Battery, Android 7.1 Launched Alongside Moto E4
  8. Best Phones Under Rs. 10,000
  9. OnePlus 5 Launch Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  10. Paytm Pre-GST Sale Kicks Off Tomorrow With Offers on Mobiles and More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.