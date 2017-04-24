Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Logitech G90 Optical Gaming Mouse With Ambidextrous Design Launched in India

 
24 April 2017
Highlights

  • The G90 gaming mouse has Delta Zero sensor with up to 2500DPI
  • There is a DPI adjustment for on-the-fly changes over 3 presets
  • It will be available in India from Monday itself

Logitech announced the launch of its G90 optical gaming mouse in India on Monday. Priced at Rs. 1,095 (suggested retail price), the Logitech G90 will be available from Monday itself. The highlight of the wired optical gaming mouse is its ambidextrous design, as well as its 'high-accuracy' Delta Zero sensor with a sensitivity of 2500DPI.

The PC peripherals firm adds that the Logitech G90 optical gaming mouse's DPI can be adjusted from 250DPI to 2500DPI, with three presets that can be switched on the fly. It has a 2 millisecond report rate. It has a maximum acceleration of 20G, and a maximum speed of above 4 metres per second.

The Logitech G90 optical gaming mouse features 4 programmable keys (which can be programmed via Logitech Gaming Software. It also features 'ultra durable' polytetrafluoroethylene feet that are rated to last up to 250km. The left and right buttons are rated to deliver up to 5 million clicks. The ambidextrous capabilities are achieved with an inverted trapezoid design, and it features a 13 gram balancing weight. For now, details about the length of reinforced wire aren't available.

Speaking on the launch, Ashok Jangra, Logitech Cluster Category Manager for India & South West Asia said, "The G90 has everything that a gamer can aspire to have in their gaming mouse. An amazing sensor, an ergonomic and durable design along with 4 customizable buttons and an access to the Logitech gaming software. This product is an all-rounder that offers the best of our gaming technology condensed with competitive pricing."

