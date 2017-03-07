Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Logitech G Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Launched With RGB Backlit Romer-G Switches

 
07 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Logitech G Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Launched With RGB Backlit Romer-G Switches

Highlights

  • Users can customise individual key light on the keyboard
  • Will be made available later this month
  • Comes with Romer-G mechanical switches

Logitech has unveiled its G Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard meant specifically for e-sports gamers and claims to offer faster keystroke processing, which as most of you might know, can prove to be crucial in competitive gaming. The keyboard has been priced by the company at $129 (roughly Rs. 8,600) and will be made available later this month.

The company says that it has worked in collaboration with some of the "top e-sports athletes" and developed the keyboard to ensure it is suitable for professional competitions. Unlike most mechanical keyboards, which use Cherry MX switches, Logitech has chosen to use its own Romer-G mechanical switches on the G Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. It claims the switches are "purpose-built for pro-grade performance, responsiveness and durability offering precision and speed." Logitech adds that the Romer-G mechanical switches offer 25 percent faster actuation than standard mechanical keyboards with a short-throw actuation point of 1.5mm.

The Logitech G Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard also features improved Keystroke Signal Processing (KSP), which the company says reduces response time by up to 10ms - giving users an edge over the competition. The Romer-G switches combined with the intelligent KSP give the switches a rating to withstand over 70 million keystrokes. To avoid ghosting, the company has given the keyboard a 26-key rollover.

The keyboard comes with detachable Micro-USB connector and therefore enables users to carry it around easily. "The Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features a compact tenkeyless design, making it easy to pack for tournament travel and freeing up table space for low-sensitivity mouse movement. The keyboard is reinforced with a steel back plate, adding stability and rigidity for gameplay," the company said. Unfortunately, with the tenkeyless design, users will have to forego the numpad and the volume dial as well.

The RGB-backlit keyboard is capable of letting users choose from 16.8 million colours, and users can also choose to customise each individual key light with company's Logitech Gaming Software as well. The Logitech G Pro Mechanical Gaming keyboard offers users onboard memory as well where they can choose to store patterns for later use. The Romer-G switches feature one advantage over regular Cherry MX switches on this front as well - the RGB lighting can be integrated into switches themselves, giving a more even effect.

Tags: Logitech G Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Logitech Mechanical Keyboard, PCs, Laptops, Gaming
Reliance Jio Demos Chatbots Inside Jio4GVoice App at MWC 2017
Xiaomi Scishare Coffee Maker Launched, a Compact Coffee Machine
Laptops - Flat 10% OFF
Logitech G Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Launched With RGB Backlit Romer-G Switches
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Gadgets 360 Laptops Store
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 3310 Gold, Titanium Variant Costs More Than Rs. 1 Lakh
  2. Lenovo K6 Power Available With Discount, Exchange Offer on Flipkart
  3. China's iVoomi Comes to India With 4G VoLTE Smartphone
  4. Nintendo Switch Review: Making Nintendo Great Again?
  5. Vodafone Gives Free 2GB Data to All Women Red Subscribers in Delhi NCR
  6. Android 7.0 Nougat Update for Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 Edge Gets Delayed
  7. iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus Available With Discounts on Amazon India
  8. NASA Plans to Create 'Coolest Spot in Universe'
  9. Xiaomi Launches New Smart Home Products Under Its Mi Ecosystem
  10. Airtel to Offer Free Data to Postpaid Customers from March 13
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.