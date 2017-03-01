LG UltraFine 5K Display With Enhanced Shielding Start Shipping March 8

After earlier reportedly delaying the shipments over the issue where LG UltraFine 5K Display was facing problems when placed near Wi-Fi routers, Apple is now promising deliveries as early as March 8. The new display units from LG, which start shipping later this month, feature enhanced shielding that prevents LG UltraFine 5K Display from flickering or presenting other issues such as blacking out and freezing.

Although the website was showing shipping date as early as March 8, as reported by 9To5Mac, now the expected date has been shifted to March 9, likely pushed after receiving initial orders.

To recall, last month, LG apologised to customers for the inconvenienced caused due to the interference issue and said that it could be resolved with extra shielding. It said that all LG UltraFine 27-inch 5K displays manufactured after February 2017 will be fitted with enhanced shielding. As for owners of the monitor, LG says existing UltraFine 5K Displays can be retrofit with the enhanced shielding.

Notably, the issue was directly related to the proximity of the Wi-Fi router to the display as the display reportedly worked fine when it was kept away further than 2 metres from the router. Even though the user manual for the monitor does warn the users that display should be installed "where no Electromagnetic Interference occurs," it does not specify anything about routers.

As LG was still working the fix, the shipments were initially delayed and the Cupertino-based company's website started showing an estimated shipping time of around 5-6 weeks for the high-density display by LG as on February 10.

The 27-inch LG UltraFine 5K Display, as the name suggests, comes with a screen resolution of 2880x5120 pixels, sports an IPS panel, and has been priced by the company at $974 (roughly Rs. 65,100).

Apple first showcased LG's UltraFine 5K Display monitor when the company launched its new range of MacBooks last year in October and claimed that the display worked great in sync with its new laptop lineup.