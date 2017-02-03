LG has redesigned its UltraFine 5K Display in order to fix the issue that was causing the display to flicker, black out, and even freeze the connected computer when a Wi-Fi router is kept too close to it. Even though the display worked fine with the router kept at a distance of 2 metres or more, it started causing the aforementioned issues when kept closer.

"LG apologises for this inconvenience and is committed to delivering the best quality products possible so all LG UltraFine 27-inch 5K displays manufactured after February 2017 will be fitted with enhanced shielding," the company said in an email to Recode.

As for owners of the monitor, LG says existing UltraFine 5K Displays can be retrofit with the enhanced shielding.

Apple first showcased LG's UltraFine 5K Display monitor when the company launched its new range of MacBooks last year in October and claimed that the display worked great in sync with its new laptop lineup. Even though the user manual for the monitor does warn the users that display should be installed "where no Electromagnetic Interference occurs," it did not specify anything about routers.

A reviewer previously said that the amount of flickering on the monitor depends on the amount of Wi-Fi traffic going through the WAP. An LG customer care executive also confirmed that the issue was limited to the LG 5K monitors and does not show up on other displays in its portfolio.

The 27-inch LG UltraFine 5K Display, as the name suggests, comes with a screen resolution of 2880x5120 pixels, sports an IPS panel, and has been priced by the company at $1,300 (roughly Rs. 87,500).

Apart from the impressive screen resolution, the LG UltraFine 5K Display comes with one Thunderbolt 3 port and three regular USB Type-C ports. The Thunderbolt 3 cable, which comes with the display, is capable of not just displaying the content from MacBook Pro to the screen, but also charging the laptop simultaneously with 85W of charging power. The display comes with inbuilt stereo speakers, camera, and microphone to provide extra utility options to the user.