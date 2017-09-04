Lenovo's IFA 2017 Yoga PCs Lineup to Launch in India Around Diwali

Chinese technology giant Lenovo is betting big on the premium tag with introduction of a new series of 'Yoga' PCs that are slated to hit the Indian market during the festive season.

The launch of the products, a sign the company is expanding its premium portfolio, was announced at the annual IFA show in Berlin on Friday.

The Yoga 920 - a convertible laptop - priced over $1,399 (roughly Rs. 1.22 lakhs) will hit markets worldwide from October and is expected to be available in India during Diwali, an official said in Berlin.

However, the company is yet to announce the launch date and price for the Indian market.

Weighing 1.37kg, the Windows 10 operating system-powered PC has a long-range voice-activated support, a Lenovo Active Pen 2 stylus, a biometric fingerprint reader for instant log-ins, with an in-built camera.

The second device - Yoga 720 - (12 inch) is a 2-in-1 convertible weighing 1.15kg, with prices starting at $649 (roughly Rs. 42,000).

Lenovo has also announced the launch of 'Miix 520' - which features a detachable 12.2-inch screen, priced $649 onwards. The detachment feature allows the PC to be used as a standalone tablet PC.

Ken Wong, President of Asia Pacific and Senior Vice-President at Lenovo Group told PTI that the Indian market is moving towards more premium products.

"The market is actually moving towards more premium. We actually see more growth from the premium side of the market. On the premium side, I think there are a couple of things coming up (for India)," Wong said here.

According to research firm IDC, Lenovo held a 16.9 percent market share in the overall traditional PC market in India during the April-June 2017 quarter, occupying the third spot after HP and Dell.

Lenovo has also unveiled a 5.2-inch water-resistant Moto X4 smartphone. Powered by 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, the device will be available worldwide at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 30,300).

"For consumers who refuse to compromise, the stunning glass metal-designed 5.2-inch Moto X4 features an innovative dual rear camera system for the latest in advanced imaging. An adaptive low and light selfie cam will always present you in the best light," said a product guide.

But the show stopper for the Lenovo camp here was the 'Star Wars : Jedi Challengers' app-based augmented reality (AR) device.

Aimed at Star Wars fans, the device offers a real fighting experience the lightsaber against the menacing Star Wars villains like Kylo Ren, Darth Maul, Darth Vader and the others.

The product comes as an exclusive tie-up between Disney and Lenovo. The AR device will be available from October in the US and select countries at an estimated price of EUR 249.

With its 'Different is Better' tagline, Lenovo said it sees lot of potential in the gaming business globally and it is also becoming one of the dynamic segments in India.