Lenovo has launched its new Yoga 720 and Yoga 520 laptops with up to seventh-generation Intel processors and its Lenovo Miix 320 detachable (which doubles as a laptop) at MWC 2017 in Barcelona. The Yoga 720 will be available in 13-inch and 15-inch screen variants while the Yoga 520 convertible laptop will be made available with 14-inch and 15-inch screen variants. Notably, both Yoga 720 and Yoga 520 laptops will be available with up to 4K resolution display option. The company also launched its Tab 4 series of Android tablets.

Among the newly-launched laptops, Yoga 720 (specifically the 15-inch variant) is the most eye-catching product. The 15-inch variant of the newly-launched Yoga 720 has been termed as "the most powerful convertible in its class" by Lenovo and apart from the seventh-generation Intel processors, comes with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics. The 13-inch variant of the laptop comes with Intel graphics.

The 15-inch 4K display resolution variant of the laptop offers up to 8 hours of battery life whereas the 13-inch model of the Yoga 720 (with 4K display resolution) offers 7 hours of battery life, as per company's claims. The full-HD screen options provide additional 1 hour of battery life on the devices.

The Yoga 720 laptops are available with up to 16GB of RAM. The laptops will be made available with up to 1TB of HDD storage or 512GB of SSD storage. Both the screen variants feature support for Lenovo's active stylus and can therefore be used with Windows Ink features of Windows 10.

The pricing for the 13-inch variant of Yoga 720 laptop starts at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 70,600). On the other hand, the 15-inch variant of the laptop starts at EUR 1,099.99 (roughly Rs. 77,700). The laptops will be made available in April by the company. The laptop will be made available in Platinum Silver, Iron Grey, and Copper (13-inch variant only) colours.

As the name Yoga might suggest, the laptops come with a 360-degree hinge that allows users use Yoga 720 and Yoga 520 in tablet, tent, and regular modes according to their requirement.

The Yoga 520 convertible laptop, which comes in two screen size variants, will be made available with up to full-HD screen resolution in 14-inch variants while up to 4K display resolution in 15-inch variants. The Yoga 520 laptop will be made available with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of HDD storage or 512GB of SSD storage. The connectivity options on the laptop include USB Type-C, HDMI port, audio jack, and 4-in-1 card reader.

The Lenovo Yoga 520 laptop comes with fingerprint sensor that provides the device with support for Windows Hello. The pricing for Lenovo Yoga 520 laptops start from EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 42,300) and will be made available in Mineral Grey and Onyx Black colours.

Coming finally to company's Miix 320 detachable - known as the Flex 5 in the US, the laptop comes with a 10.1-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display. The device is powered by an Intel Atom X5 processor and features Intel HD graphics. The Miix 320 packs up to 4GB of RAM and comes with up to 128GB of eMMC storage. It offers up to 10 hours of battery life, as per company's claims. The device is 17.5mm thin and weighs 1.02kg.

The pricing for Miix 320 (with keyboard, Wi-Fi only without LTE) will start at EUR 269 (roughly Rs. 19,000) and for Miix 320 (with keyboard and LTE) will start at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 28,200). The Miix 320 will be made available beginning in April from company's website.