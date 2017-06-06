Lenovo Unveils Range of Think Desktops, Laptops, and Monitors in India

Tech giant Lenovo on Tuesday launched 2017 range of ThinkPads, ThinkCentres and Tiny-in-Ones (TIOs) that are powered by 7th Generation Intel Core i7 processors.

"With the new Intel processor coupled with our legendary Think product attributes, this latest range is equipped to meet the critical and evolving business requirements," Rahul Agarwal, Managing Director and CEO, Lenovo India, told reporters in New Delhi.

The new products include ThinkPad X1 Carbon, ThinkPad X1 Yoga, ThinkPad X270, ThinkPad Yoga 370, ThinkPad L470, ThinkPad T470, ThinkPad T470s, ThinkCentre M710 Tiny Desktop, ThinkCentre M710 Tower & Small Form Factor (SFF), ThinkCentre M910 Tower, ThinkCentre Tiny-In-One 22 & 24, ThinkVision X1, ThinkVision P27h and ThinkVision T24i.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon

Weighing 1.1kg and priced starting at Rs. 1,23,000, ThinkPad X1 Carbon features 14-inch IPS display, fingerprint sensor with a dedicated chip for biometric processing and new face recognition Infrared camera.

ThinkPad X1 Yoga sports OLED screen, a built-in rechargeable pen, full-inking capability and is priced starting at Rs. 1,45,500. The ThinkPad X720 has been launched starting at Rs. 89,600, and is meant to deliver up to 21 hours of battery life in a a lightweight package.

ThinkPad Yoga 370

The ThinkPad Yoga 370 is priced starting Rs. 96,000, and sports a 360-degree hinge and a touchscreen display for use as a tablet. The ThinkPad L470 has been priced starting Rs. 67,900, and the company is touting its rugged build quality and enterprise-level security. The ThinkPad T470s has been priced starting Rs. 97,700, and features a choice of full-HD and QHD displays, apart from "an all-day battery life".

Starting at Rs. 33,350 (with monitor), ThinkCentre M710 Tiny Desktop has configurable ports, gets powered on from keyboard and space saving mounting options makes the device adaptable to user business needs.

With the modular design, the new TIOs are built to allow users to change Tiny Desktop CPU without any tools, as and when needed, thus making PC refreshes and upgrades effortless for large enterprises and public sector organisations. TIO 22 and 24 modular come with a sleek borderless design and integrated speaker.

Priced at Rs. 45,000, ThinkVision X1 is an ultra-HD monitor that features a built-in full-HD camera, dual-array microphone and stereo speakers making it the perfect monitor for an enhanced VoIP collaboration.

"Intel has consistently worked towards driving processor innovation that positively impacts real-life productivity, and creativity. Lenovo's new range of the Think product line fits a wide range of budgets and needs, across form factors," added Prakash Mallya, Managing Director, Sales & Marketing Group, Intel Technology India Pvt Ltd.

