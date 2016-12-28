Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Lenovo ThinkPad Laptops With Intel 'Kaby Lake' Processors Unveiled Ahead of CES 2017

 
28 December 2016
Share on FacebookTweetShareShareReddit
Lenovo ThinkPad Laptops With Intel 'Kaby Lake' Processors Unveiled Ahead of CES 2017

Highlights

  • Lenovo has updated its portfolio right ahead of CES 2017
  • Lenovo's new laptops come with support for Windows Precision Touchpad
  • All new laptops come with seventh generation Intel Core processors

Lenovo has updated its ThinkPad laptop portfolio and made some notable improvements on its existing laptops. The new laptops from the company include the ThinkPad X270, the 13.3-inch ThinkPad Yoga 370, four new ThinkPad T Ultrabook models, the ThinkPad L 14-inch and 15-inch laptops, and a ThinkPad 13 variant.

The newly-unveiled laptops will all run Microsoft' Signature Edition image of Windows 10 in order to save users from unwanted apps and bloatware, as pointed out in a report by Engadget. Some of the laptops have further been provided with the support for Microsoft's Precision Touchpad and for Windows Hello.

All the new laptops from Lenovo pack seventh-generation Intel Kaby Lake processors. Further, some of the larger models, including ThinkPad T470, T470p, T570, L470, and L570, are also available with the option of faster Intel Optane 3D storage.

Among the new laptops, there is a 12-inch ThinkPad X270 with a touchscreen option, starting at $909 (roughly Rs.62,000) and will be made available next March. The ThinkPad Yoga 370 with a 13.3-inch display will start shipping in March for $1,264 (roughly Rs. 86,200) while the new ThinkPad 13 laptop has been priced by the company at $674 (roughly Rs. 45,900).

Lenovo's ThinkPad Thunderbolt 3 Dock, priced at $280 (roughly Rs. 19,100) by the company, provides users with power, two DisplayPort connectors, HDMI, VGA, five USB 3.0 ports, gigabit Ethernet, audio, and another Thunderbolt 3 port as well.

After the unveiling of the new laptops, it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for users at its CES 2017 event early next month.

Tags: Lenovo ThinkPad Laptops, Lenovo Laptops, Kaby Lake Processors, ThinkPad Yoga 370, ThinkPad X270, ThinkPad T Ultrabook, ThinkPad 13
LG Tone Studio, Tone Free Wireless Audio Products Unveiled Ahead of CES 2017
Majority Bought Smartphones Online in 2016 as 4G Adoption Rises: Deloitte
Best Selling laptop
Lenovo ThinkPad Laptops With Intel 'Kaby Lake' Processors Unveiled Ahead of CES 2017
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONSALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Best Selling Laptop
TRENDING
  1. Coolpad Cool 1 Dual With 4000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Five Nokia-Branded Android Smartphones Expected in 2017
  3. The Best Mobiles of 2016 Under Rs. 10,000
  4. Lenovo K6 Note Review
  5. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000
  6. Samsung Galaxy S8's AI Assistant Tipped to Be Integrated With Native Apps
  7. Airtel Offers Unlimited Voice Calls, 3GB of 4G Data at Rs. 549 Per Month
  8. Lyf Water 3 With 4G VoLTE Support Launched in India
  9. Leaked Images Claimed to Show Nokia's Anticipated Android Phones
  10. iBall Launches a Hybrid Windows 10 Laptop at Rs. 12,999
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2016. All rights reserved.