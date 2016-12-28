Lenovo has updated its ThinkPad laptop portfolio and made some notable improvements on its existing laptops. The new laptops from the company include the ThinkPad X270, the 13.3-inch ThinkPad Yoga 370, four new ThinkPad T Ultrabook models, the ThinkPad L 14-inch and 15-inch laptops, and a ThinkPad 13 variant.

The newly-unveiled laptops will all run Microsoft' Signature Edition image of Windows 10 in order to save users from unwanted apps and bloatware, as pointed out in a report by Engadget. Some of the laptops have further been provided with the support for Microsoft's Precision Touchpad and for Windows Hello.

All the new laptops from Lenovo pack seventh-generation Intel Kaby Lake processors. Further, some of the larger models, including ThinkPad T470, T470p, T570, L470, and L570, are also available with the option of faster Intel Optane 3D storage.

Among the new laptops, there is a 12-inch ThinkPad X270 with a touchscreen option, starting at $909 (roughly Rs.62,000) and will be made available next March. The ThinkPad Yoga 370 with a 13.3-inch display will start shipping in March for $1,264 (roughly Rs. 86,200) while the new ThinkPad 13 laptop has been priced by the company at $674 (roughly Rs. 45,900).

Lenovo's ThinkPad Thunderbolt 3 Dock, priced at $280 (roughly Rs. 19,100) by the company, provides users with power, two DisplayPort connectors, HDMI, VGA, five USB 3.0 ports, gigabit Ethernet, audio, and another Thunderbolt 3 port as well.

After the unveiling of the new laptops, it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for users at its CES 2017 event early next month.