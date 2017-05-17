Lenovo has now brought its 'Legion' gaming brand in India as the company launched the Legion Y520 and Legion Y720 laptops in the country on Wednesday, starting at Rs. 92,490 and Rs. 1,49,990 respectively. The pre-booking for Lenovo Legion Y520 and Lenovo Y720 will open this Friday and the laptops will be available online through Flipkart and www.thedostore.com. The company also announced that pre-booking on Flipkart includes a flat exchange offer discount of Rs. 20,000.

Both Legion Y520 and Legion Y720 are powered by Intel's seventh-generation Core processors (up to Core i7) and feature dedicated Nvidia graphic cards as well. "With its state-of-the-art technology, the new laptops allow for a greater gaming experience in every sense - powering VR, better sound with Dolby, optional backlit keyboards, FHD IPS resolution and optimised cooling," the company said in its press release.

Lenovo Legion Y520

Talking first about Lenovo Legion Y520, the laptop sports a 15.6-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display and as we mentioned earlier, it is available with seventh-generation Core i7- 7700HQ processor. The new laptop from Lenovo packs 16GB of DDR4 2400MHz RAM, runs Windows 10, and weighs 2.4kg. The Legion Y520 comes with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti graphics card with 4GB GDDR5 video RAM, and the laptop has an optional red backlit keyboard that provides 1.7 mm of key travel.

The Legion Y520 comes with two 2W Harman speakers and support for Dolby Audio. In terms of storage, users get the option of 1TB HDD storage combined with 128GB SDD. The connectivity options offered by the laptop include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, two USB 3.0 ports, 1 USB 2.0 port, and a USB Type-C port as well. Lenovo Legion Y520 has been claimed to offer a battery life of up to 5 hours.

Moving to the Legion Y720, the laptop has been described as "world's first Dolby Atmos Windows based PC" and also sports a 15.6-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display just like the Legion Y520. Similarly, it is available with seventh-generation Core i7- 7700HQ processor. The Legion Y720 packs 16GB of DDR4 2400MHz RAM and weighs around 2.95kgs. The Y720 comes with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 and 6GB of GDDR5 video RAM - it has been certified by Oculus as VR-ready, as per company's claims.

The Legion Y520 comes with two 2W JBL speakers and in terms of storage, users get a 2TB 5400RPM HDD and a 256GB SDD, or both. The connectivity options offered by the laptop include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, three USB 3.0 ports, and a Thunderbolt 3 port. Lenovo Legion Y720 has been claimed to offer a battery life of up to 5 hours.

Both Legion Y520 and Legion Y720 laptops will be made available in Black colour and come with Lenovo's Nerve Sense feature that allows users to adjust settings such as audio, active keys, cooling, and network priority. The company is also offering additional 2 year on-site warranty worth Rs. 4,990 at Rs. 999 as part of launch offer.

Bhaskar Choudhuri, Marketing Director at Lenovo India, commented on the launch, saying, "We are extremely excited to bring the Legion brand to our fast-growing community of Indian gamers. Gaming continues to be our strategic focus area and the new brand further enhances the Y series portfolio in India. The new Lenovo Legion laptops address every gamer's demand for a superior and immersive experience with VR and outstanding audio capabilities."