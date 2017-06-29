Domestic mobile and tablet manufacturer Lava on Wednesday announced that it has partnered with Microsoft and Intel to launch its first ever laptop - Helium 14. Priced at just Rs. 14,999, the Lava Helium 14 is a budget laptop that features a full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display and a sleek lightweight design. The new portable from Lava has already been made available online for purchase exclusively from Flipkart and will also be made available with select retail stores and other multi-brand outlets across Delhi NCR, Coimbatore, Hyderabad and Bangalore from the first week of July.

The Lava Helium 14 C141, as the name indicates, sports a 14.1-inch full-HD display and comes preloaded with Windows 10 Home Edition. The new laptop from Lava is powered by an Intel Atom processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. The Helium 14 comes with 32GB of built-in storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via SD card.

Lava's first ever laptop houses a 10,000mAh battery, which has been claimed to offer "all day usage" by the company. In order to provide security from the hardware side, the Helium 14 has a built-in microchip called "Trusted Platform Module (TPM)" that has been said to provide all round protection to the laptop. The Helium 14 weighs 1.4kg and has been made available in Silver and Purple colour variants by the company.

Priyadarshi Mohapatra, Country General Manager, Consumer & Devices Sales at Microsoft India, commented on the launch by saying, "We have been working closely with our partners to develop powerful yet affordable personal computing devices to enable Digital India. We are happy to collaborate with Lava to create devices that run on a secure and robust Windows 10 platform, which provides users with enhanced productivity, improved functionality and unified experiences."