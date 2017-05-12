Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Laptop Ban: US Airlines Said to Meet Homeland Security on Expanding Ban to Europe

 
12 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Laptop Ban: US Airlines Said to Meet Homeland Security on Expanding Ban to Europe

Highlights

  • Meeting included top executives from Delta Air Lines, United Airlines
  • The US in March announced laptop restrictions on flights from 10 airports
  • Britain quickly followed with restrictions on different set of routes

US Homeland Security officials met with major US airlines and a trade group on Thursday to discuss the impact of possibly expanding a ban on large electronic gadgets on planes to flights from some European airports, three sources briefed on the meeting said.

The afternoon meeting included high level executives from Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, American Airlines Group and trade group Airlines for America, the sources said. They requested anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the confidential meeting.

The airlines and group declined to comment.

In March, the United States announced laptop restrictions on flights originating from 10 airports including in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey because of fears that a concealed bomb could be installed in electronic devices taken onto aircraft.

Britain quickly followed suit with restrictions on a slightly different set of routes.

The Trump administration is likely to include some European countries in the in-cabin ban on gadgets larger than cellphones and is reviewing how to ensure lithium batteries stored in luggage do not explode in midair, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Homeland Security spokesman David Lapan declined to discuss the meeting. He said on Wednesday that no final decision had been made on expanding the restriction and there would be no announcement on Thursday.

One issue that had been expected to come up at the meeting was how much advance notice airlines would get to impose additional restrictions, which some airline officials say would require hiring more staff.

In 2016, 30 million people flew to the United States from Europe, according to US Transportation Department data.

A broader ban would have a significant impact US and European carriers, which are concerned about the challenges of checking large numbers of devices. Some US and European airlines have been planning for a wider ban, industry officials have told Reuters.

Earlier Thursday, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly met with senators from relevant oversight committees in a secure Capitol Hill facility to deliver a classified briefing to discuss numerous security issues "including threats to aviation," Lapan said.

A congressional official said it appeared that Homeland Securitiy was likely to expand the ban soon, but did not say when or to what airports.

Kelly said last month the ban was likely to expand, given the sophisticated threats in aviation and intelligence findings that would-be attackers were trying to hide explosives in electronic devices.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: InternaLaptop Ban, Mobiles, Tablets, PC, Laptops, Cameras, US, Britain, Middle East, ICAO, Homeland Security
NASA Telescopes Detect Signs of Water on Distant 'Warm Neptune'
Laptop Ban: US Airlines Said to Meet Homeland Security on Expanding Ban to Europe
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Micromax Bharat 2
TRENDING
  1. Amazon Sale, iPhone 5s India Run Continues, and More: 360 Daily
  2. Amazon Great Indian Sale: The Best Tech Deals You Can Get
  3. Ahead of Asus ZenFone 4 Launch, ZenFone 3 Gets a Price Cut in India
  4. Windows Store to Offer Users iTunes and Linux Distributions
  5. Nokia Phones’ India Launch Likely in First Week of June
  6. Amazon Great Indian Sale Offers: Deals on iPhone 6s, Moto Z, and More
  7. Xiaomi Redmi 4 Expected to Launch in India on May 16
  8. Windows 10 Fall Creators Update to Bring Tons of New Features
  9. Micromax Launches Smartphone With 1 Year of Free 4G Data, Gorilla Glass 5
  10. Amazon Sale Day 1 Offers: iPhone 7, Moto G5, and More Deals
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.