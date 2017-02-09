Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
LaCie Launches Rugged USB-C Range of Mobile Drives in India

 
09 February 2017
LaCie Launches Rugged USB-C Range of Mobile Drives in India

Highlights

  • The new mobile drives come in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB storage capacities
  • LaCie claims new mobile drives deliver transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s
  • Drives are durable and come with resistance against drops and rains

LaCie on Thursday launched its new Rugged mobile drives with USB Type-C ports at 25th Convergence India 2017 expo in New Delhi. The LaCie Rugged USB-C mobile drives come in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB storage capacities and have been priced at Rs. 11,400, Rs.15,570, and Rs. 22,190 respectively. The new drives come with a two-year limited warranty.

The company said that the introduction of USB Type-C port ensures that its new mobile drives are ideal for newer computers like the new MacBook Pro laptops, LaCie said in its release. The name of the Rugged USB-C drives too, uses the nomenclature Apple has for USB Type-C.

"The Rugged USB-C drive's USB-C cable is fully reversible with no up/down or left/right orientation, so there's no wrong way to connect the product. Not only is this new drive Thunderbolt 3 compatible, it can also be connected to USB 3.0 computers thanks to the included USB-C to USB-A cable," the company said.

The company claims that the LaCie Rugged USB-C delivers transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s and provides enough bandwidth to browse large photo libraries without lag. "Plus, because it is bus powered, the LaCie Rugged USB-C is ready to work virtually anywhere," the company added.

As the name suggests, the Rugged USB-C drives are durable and come with resistance to drops, crush, rain, and unauthorized access. LaCie says that the mobile drives are tough enough for extreme conditions ranging from "sudden rainstorm to a crush of suitcases in an airplane cargo hold."

LaCie Launches Rugged USB-C Range of Mobile Drives in India
 
 

