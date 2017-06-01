Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

JetBlue Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Finding Smoking Laptop Battery

 
01 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
JetBlue Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Finding Smoking Laptop Battery

Highlights

  • JetBlue confirmed smoke was emitting from a carry-on holding a laptop
  • Growing concerns about lithium ion batteries catching fire in-flight
  • Trump administration considering expanding a ban on laptops in cabins

A smoking laptop battery forced an unexpected landing for a transatlantic JetBlue flight Tuesday, renewing questions about the safety of flying with lithium-ion batteries.

JetBlue confirmed in a statement that a flight from New York to San Francisco was diverted to Grand Rapids, Michigan, after "reports of smoke emitting from a carry-on bag holding a laptop computer."

The flammability of lithium-ion batteries drew major attention last year when several Samsung Galaxy Note 7 devices caught fire, including at least one on an airplane. The Federal Aviation Administration banned the phone from all US flights and made all airlines announce that ban on every flight -- a requirement the FAA has since lifted.

US Says Expansion of Laptop Ban 'Still on the Table'

More recently, concerns about lithium ion batteries catching fire in-flight have been in the spotlight as the Trump administration reportedly considers expanding a ban on laptops in cabins on international flights. If the batteries were to catch fire in the cargo hold, European regulators and other experts have warned, it would be much more difficult to respond to fires.

JetBlue credited its staff with dealing with the smoking battery effectively and quickly. It's not clear what type of device caught fire. The FAA confirmed in a statement that it was a laptop battery but did not say what brand or model of laptop.

No one on the plane was injured, and the flight eventually continued on to San Francisco.

© 2017 The Washington Post

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: JetBlue, Laptop, Laptop Ban, FAA, US
Yu Yureka Black Launch Set for Today
NASA Renames Solar Probe Plus in Honour of Eugene Parker
JetBlue Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Finding Smoking Laptop Battery
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Micromax Bharat 2
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus Is Asking You to Help Choose the OnePlus 5's Retail Box
  2. Nokia 3310 Launched in Its Home Market, Finland
  3. Yu Yureka Black Set to Launch in India Today
  4. Micromax Yu Yureka Black Launching on Thursday Exclusively via Flipkart
  5. Motorola to Launch 'Bold Phone' on Thursday, Moto Z2 Play Expected
  6. How to Apply for CBSE Class 12 Marks Verification Online
  7. ‘Father of Android’ Launches Modular Smartphone With Dual Cameras
  8. YouTube Starts Rolling Out New Design for Android App
  9. Flipkart CTO on Behind the Scenes Preparations for a Big Sale
  10. LG G6 Now Available With a Rs. 10,000 Discount in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.