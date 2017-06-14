Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Intel's New Rs. 1,100 Crore R&D Centre in Bengaluru Said to Generate 3,000 Jobs

 
14 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Intel's New Rs. 1,100 Crore R&D Centre in Bengaluru Said to Generate 3,000 Jobs

Highlights

  • Intel Corporation is investing Rs. 1,100 crores ($170 million) in India
  • The investment will be used for the upcoming R&D centre in Bengaluru
  • It has about 7,000 techies to design & power semiconductor chips in India

World's leading chip maker Intel Corporation is investing Rs. 1,100 crores ($170 million) in India to set up a new Research and Development (R&D) centre in this tech hub, said an official on Wednesday.

"We are investing Rs. 1,100 crores in our upcoming R&D centre in Bengaluru as part of our India expansion plans," said Intel India General Manager Nivruti Rai at a news conference on the US-based multinational's investment and expansion plans in the sub-continent.

The new R&D facility in an eight-acre campus is expected to generate about 3,000 jobs over the next 18 months. It will also have a computer software development and hardware design services facility.

The fresh investment is in addition to $2 billion (roughly Rs. 12,852 crores) the chip maker had invested in the country till 2016.

The company's Indian subsidiary has about 7,000 techies to design and power semiconductor chips for its global customers, including original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of computers, smart phones and other electronic devices.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and IT Minister Priyank Kharge were also present on the occasion.

The state high-level clearance committee, headed by the Chief Minister, cleared the company's investment proposal on February 1, 2016 and the Karnataka Industrial Development Board allocated it the land in the city's south-east suburb.

The company's India operations focus on R&D, hardware design, testing and validation of computer hardware and software products for the next-generation digital devices.

The Intel India arm is registered with the state-run Software Technology Park India (STPI) under the 100 percent export oriented unit scheme of the government.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Intel, Intel India, Intel India Investment
Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, Galaxy J7 Max Launched: Price in India, Specifications, and Features
Telecom Subscriber Base Crossed 1,198 Million in April: TRAI
Intel's New Rs. 1,100 Crore R&D Centre in Bengaluru Said to Generate 3,000 Jobs
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Feature phone
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 Android Smartphones Launched in India
  2. OnePlus 5 Price, Specifications, Images Leaked Yet Again
  3. Nokia 6 Launched in India, but How Does it Fare Against the Competition?
  4. Reliance Jio Subscriber Growth Lowest in April, TRAI Data Reveals
  5. Galaxy J7 Pro With Samsung Pay, J7 Max With 'Samsung Pay Mini' Launched
  6. Nokia's Android Phones in India, Moto E4 Launched, and More: 360 Daily
  7. LG G6 Available on Amazon India at Rs. 38,990, a Discount of Rs. 13,000
  8. Intel's New Rs. 1,100 Crore R&D Centre in Bengaluru to Generate 3000 Jobs
  9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Up for Grabs via Flipkart and Mi.com
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 With Dual Rear Cameras Tipped to Launch Mid-August
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.