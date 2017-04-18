Apple is said to be working on two new iMac models likely to launch in the second half of 2017. A new report citing Taiwan-based supply chain makers claims that the company will begin production on the new iMacs from next month. Additionally, the company is also said to be working on 'server-grade' iMac to compete with Microsoft's Surface Studio.

The Cupertino-based company has already revealed that new and improved iMac models will be coming this year and will be suitable for 'Pro' users' needs, so the new report is in line with that.

Digitimes reports that the new iMacs will be upgrades to the existing 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMac models that are available in the market. The new iMacs are expected to hit market shelves by third quarter to be in time for the year-end holiday season.

The rumoured 'server-grade' iMac Pro is said to come with Intel's Xeon E3-1285 v6 processor while pack 16GB-64GB ECC RAM, up to 2TB SSD drives, and latest graphics card. The high-end iMac is said to go head-on with the Surface Studio all-in-one PC, which was unveiled last year targeting design and creative professionals. Digitimes adds that the 'server-grade' iMac is "unlikely to become available in the market until the end of 2017".

In a rare bit of pre-announcement, Apple recently responded to the concern of Mac Pro users saying it was 'completely rethinking the Mac Pro'. Apple confirmed that it is working on next-generation Mac Pro devices that should launch in 2018. Apple also confirmed it is working on an iMac for Pro users, which is likely to debut later this year.